Razer BlackShark V3 – gaming headphones with 10ms latency and active noise cancellation

Razer has announced an updated series of gaming headsets BlackShark V3. The line includes three models: BlackShark V3 Pro, BlackShark V3 and BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed. The claimed battery life in 2.4 GHz mode reaches 70 hours.

The flagship model – Razer BlackShark V3 Pro – is focused on esports. The device supports the HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 wireless protocol with a claimed sound latency of about 10 ms. The headset uses a 12-mm studio-quality microphone and hybrid active noise cancellation based on four microphones. Updated 50-mm Gen-2 TriForce drivers with a biocellulose diaphragm are built in. THX Spatial Audio is also supported (Windows 11 from version 23H2 and higher), as well as compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox. The device weighs 367 g. Estimated price – $249.99.

The Razer BlackShark V3 is the mid-range model in the lineup. It features 50mm drivers, a 9.9mm diameter detachable microphone, and supports 2.4GHz (via USB receiver), Bluetooth 5.3, and wired USB. It also supports THX Spatial Audio. It weighs 270g. It comes in black and white. Estimated price – $149.99.

The budget version, the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed, doesn’t have active noise cancellation, but it does support 7.1 surround sound, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and USB. The microphone is 9.9mm. Weight – 270g. Estimated price – $99.99.

The launch of the BlackShark V3 series reflects Razer’s commitment to improving wireless gaming audio, focusing on reduced latency, improved sound quality, and long-term comfort.