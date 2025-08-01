Razer BlackShark V3 – gaming headphones with 10ms latency and active noise cancellation01.08.25
Razer has announced an updated series of gaming headsets BlackShark V3. The line includes three models: BlackShark V3 Pro, BlackShark V3 and BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed. The claimed battery life in 2.4 GHz mode reaches 70 hours.
The flagship model – Razer BlackShark V3 Pro – is focused on esports. The device supports the HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 wireless protocol with a claimed sound latency of about 10 ms. The headset uses a 12-mm studio-quality microphone and hybrid active noise cancellation based on four microphones. Updated 50-mm Gen-2 TriForce drivers with a biocellulose diaphragm are built in. THX Spatial Audio is also supported (Windows 11 from version 23H2 and higher), as well as compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox. The device weighs 367 g. Estimated price – $249.99.
The Razer BlackShark V3 is the mid-range model in the lineup. It features 50mm drivers, a 9.9mm diameter detachable microphone, and supports 2.4GHz (via USB receiver), Bluetooth 5.3, and wired USB. It also supports THX Spatial Audio. It weighs 270g. It comes in black and white. Estimated price – $149.99.
The budget version, the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed, doesn’t have active noise cancellation, but it does support 7.1 surround sound, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and USB. The microphone is 9.9mm. Weight – 270g. Estimated price – $99.99.
The launch of the BlackShark V3 series reflects Razer’s commitment to improving wireless gaming audio, focusing on reduced latency, improved sound quality, and long-term comfort.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
The Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse set is set to become the company’s next bestseller in the affordable combo kit class. Let’s figure out why
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Razer BlackShark V3 – gaming headphones with 10ms latency and active noise cancellation earphones Razer
The Razer BlackSharkV3 supports HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 with a claimed audio latency of around 10ms.
INNO3D introduces single-slot NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5080 liquid-cooled graphics cards GeForce RTX Inno3D NVIDIA videocard
The main feature of the INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Pro is a single-slot liquid cooling system with full coverage and a reinforced carbon fiber backplate.
Razer BlackShark V3 – gaming headphones with 10ms latency and active noise cancellation
INNO3D introduces single-slot NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5080 liquid-cooled graphics cards
Steam is already testing new interface design
Samsung Exynos 2600 processor ss 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite
Insta360 releases antigravity drone with 360 8K camera weighing 249g
Honda N-One e: released in production version
EU may block Android apps based on age verification
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers will be added to SQUAD game shooter
Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth
Google Opal – another AI app development tool
Tesla will buy Samsung processors for $16 billion
ChromeOS gets sync between chromebooks
Realme 15 and 15 Pro smartphones with IP69 protection and 7000 mAh battery start at $280