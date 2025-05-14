Razer Basilisk Mobile and Joro – ultra-compact mouse and keyboard14.05.25
Razer has announced two new devices designed for gamers who don’t stop playing even on the go. The line includes a compact Basilisk Mobile mouse and a portable Joro keyboard, both designed for comfortable and productive use outside the home.
Basilisk Mobile is a lightweight version of the eponymous gaming mouse line. It weighs 76 grams, fits easily in a pocket, but retains the brand’s ergonomics. It is equipped with a Razer Focus X sensor with a resolution of 18,000 DPI and 99.4% accuracy, has 10 programmable buttons, a HyperScroll scroll wheel, as well as three connection modes, including Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth. Battery life is up to 105 hours wireless or 180 hours via Bluetooth.
The model is supported by the Prompt Master artificial intelligence, which helps optimize the gameplay with tips and strategies through Razer Synapse 4. The mouse costs $89.99.
The Razer Joro portable keyboard weighs 374 grams and is only 16.5 mm thick. It supports up to 1800 hours of battery life, single-zone Chroma RGB backlighting, as well as Snap Tap Mode technology, which accelerates key response – especially useful in dynamic games. The keyboard features a function row, full-size arrows, UV-protected caps and a Microsoft Copilot key for interacting with AI in Windows.
The keyboard is compatible with MacOS, iPadOS and iOS, offering alternative symbols for these platforms. The Razer Joro costs from $139.99.
Razer also introduced a pre-release version of Synapse for MacOS. The program allows you to customize RGB lighting, macros, and other settings on compatible devices – their list includes 17 models, including the new Basilisk Mobile and Joro.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Razer Basilisk Mobile and Joro – ultra-compact mouse and keyboard keyboard mouse Razer
Razer announces two new devices designed for gamers who don’t stop playing even on the go
Audio-Technica releases retro-style Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player audio Bluetooth
The Audio-Technica Sound Burger, first released in 1982, retains the signature shape but now supports Bluetooth and features a 12-hour battery life
Razer Basilisk Mobile and Joro – ultra-compact mouse and keyboard
Suneast Nano is the smallest USB Type-C flash drives in the world
Metal Gear games have sold over 62.9 million copies since 1987
Figma gets new AI tools, subscription tripled in price
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – company’s thinnest flagship
Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers
Mafia: The Old Country system requirements revealed
LinkedIn’s AI help users find jobs
Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops
Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users