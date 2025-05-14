Razer Basilisk Mobile and Joro – ultra-compact mouse and keyboard

Razer has announced two new devices designed for gamers who don’t stop playing even on the go. The line includes a compact Basilisk Mobile mouse and a portable Joro keyboard, both designed for comfortable and productive use outside the home.

Basilisk Mobile is a lightweight version of the eponymous gaming mouse line. It weighs 76 grams, fits easily in a pocket, but retains the brand’s ergonomics. It is equipped with a Razer Focus X sensor with a resolution of 18,000 DPI and 99.4% accuracy, has 10 programmable buttons, a HyperScroll scroll wheel, as well as three connection modes, including Razer HyperSpeed ​​​​Wireless and Bluetooth. Battery life is up to 105 hours wireless or 180 hours via Bluetooth.

The model is supported by the Prompt Master artificial intelligence, which helps optimize the gameplay with tips and strategies through Razer Synapse 4. The mouse costs $89.99.

The Razer Joro portable keyboard weighs 374 grams and is only 16.5 mm thick. It supports up to 1800 hours of battery life, single-zone Chroma RGB backlighting, as well as Snap Tap Mode technology, which accelerates key response – especially useful in dynamic games. The keyboard features a function row, full-size arrows, UV-protected caps and a Microsoft Copilot key for interacting with AI in Windows.

The keyboard is compatible with MacOS, iPadOS and iOS, offering alternative symbols for these platforms. The Razer Joro costs from $139.99.

Razer also introduced a pre-release version of Synapse for MacOS. The program allows you to customize RGB lighting, macros, and other settings on compatible devices – their list includes 17 models, including the new Basilisk Mobile and Joro.