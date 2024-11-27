Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone at 60 fps27.11.24
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the company’s new flagship processor, has shown a significant jump in gaming performance, allowing it to run Cyberpunk 2077 on an emulator at 60 FPS at low graphics settings and 720p resolution. This is a noticeable improvement considering that its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, could only deliver 30 FPS for the same game.
The chip is equipped with an updated Adreno 830 GPU, which shows performance comparable to the integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics. This indicates a significant progress in the field of mobile GPUs approaching desktop levels.
In other tests, the Snapdragon 8 Elite also demonstrated the ability to run Red Dead Redemption on an emulator at 160 FPS, highlighting the versatility and power of the new chip.
Technologies in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
The processor is likely to use advanced image enhancement technologies such as AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), which allow for increased performance without significant loss of graphics quality. Further optimization of emulators and games is expected to help further unlock the potential of the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
The results show an acceleration in the adaptation of AAA games for mobile platforms. With processors such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, mobile devices are approaching the capabilities of portable consoles. This opens up prospects for the release of a full-fledged PC gaming experience on Android. However, the widespread implementation of such technologies may take time, given the variety of hardware configurations in the Android market.
