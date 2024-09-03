Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is a overclocked version of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor

Qualcomm recently added information on its website about a new mid-range mobile processor – Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, omitting the second-generation version for the 4nm chip. The announcement was made without an official statement simply by updating the page.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 shares many of the same features as the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, including 4nm manufacturing, a 4-core Cortex-A78 and 4-core Cortex-A55 configuration, and an Adreno 710 GPU. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the new processor has a slightly lower core frequency and the maximum display frequency is limited to 120 Hz, compared to 144 Hz in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

Compared to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the new one also offers some improvements. The Cortex-A78 core cluster has a slightly higher frequency, as well as improved performance in artificial intelligence tasks such as activity tracking and noise reduction during calls.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 supports RAM LPDDR4X and LPDDR5, as well as storage based on UFS 3.1. Wireless interfaces include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. The processor is capable of working with camera sensors with a resolution of up to 200 MP for single photos, 48 ​​MP for burst shooting and configurations of two 32+16 MP sensors.

It is noteworthy that Samsung is already testing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and it is significantly ahead of the Korean development. Therefore, the company wants to improve the performance of the Exynos 2500 to compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.