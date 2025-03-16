Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets16.03.25
Postal 2 will receive a new re-release – now in virtual reality format. Flat2VR studio announced Postal 2 VR, presenting the debut trailer, which plays out one of the most famous scenes of the original game: the main character persuades passers-by to sign a petition, but now it is dedicated to the release of the VR version.
The developers plan to transfer all the content of the 2003 shooter, adapting the interface to modern platforms. In the updated version, the shooting system will change, the mini-map will be redesigned, and the game interface will receive additional improvements. However, the main gameplay will remain unchanged: the main character, known as the Dude, will perform seemingly simple tasks that will invariably turn into chaos.
Postal 2, released in 2003, became the most famous and iconic part of the franchise, which brought the Running with Scissors studio wide but scandalous popularity. However, success was accompanied by prohibitions: the game was officially banned from sale in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Malaysia and Germany.
It is not surprising, because Postal 2 consistently appears on lists of the most violent video games in the history of the industry. Provocative style, absurd black humor and frank satire have made it the object of constant debates about the limits of what is permitted in the gaming industry.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets games virtual reality
The developers of Postal 2 plan to port all the content of the 2003 shooter, adapting the interface to modern platforms.
Toyota FT-Me compact electric car can be driven by teenagers car electric transport Toyota
The design of the Toyota FT-Me is inspired by a jet pilot’s helmet. Toyota has paid special attention to sustainability, using recycled materials.
Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets
Toyota FT-Me compact electric car can be driven by teenagers
Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console
JBL introduces updated Charge 6 and Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker models
Ubisoft presented spectacular trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Lenovo has released an SSD drive in a grenade case
Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%
Asus has released monitors with an air ionizer
iRobot has financial trouble after canceled deal with Amazon
Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan
Bluesky now allows upload longer videos
Google Calendar events can now be added directly from Gmail emails
Microsoft will replace Remote Desktop with Windows App