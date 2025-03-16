Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets

Postal 2 will receive a new re-release – now in virtual reality format. Flat2VR studio announced Postal 2 VR, presenting the debut trailer, which plays out one of the most famous scenes of the original game: the main character persuades passers-by to sign a petition, but now it is dedicated to the release of the VR version.

The developers plan to transfer all the content of the 2003 shooter, adapting the interface to modern platforms. In the updated version, the shooting system will change, the mini-map will be redesigned, and the game interface will receive additional improvements. However, the main gameplay will remain unchanged: the main character, known as the Dude, will perform seemingly simple tasks that will invariably turn into chaos.

Postal 2, released in 2003, became the most famous and iconic part of the franchise, which brought the Running with Scissors studio wide but scandalous popularity. However, success was accompanied by prohibitions: the game was officially banned from sale in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Malaysia and Germany.

It is not surprising, because Postal 2 consistently appears on lists of the most violent video games in the history of the industry. Provocative style, absurd black humor and frank satire have made it the object of constant debates about the limits of what is permitted in the gaming industry.