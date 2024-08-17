Pixel Studio is a new program from Google for creating images with artificial intelligence

Google has officially unveiled Pixel Studio, a new AI-powered image creation app that will be available on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. This app uses the Google Imagen 3 model, which allows you to quickly turn text prompts into images with low latency. The program offers image editing functions, including changing the position of objects and deleting them.

Pixel Studio allows you to create images based on text descriptions, using machine learning techniques similar to those used in image generators such as Midjourney. The program will be available for free, with no additional subscriptions or paid features.

Although the Google Tensor G4 processor installed in the Pixel 9 does not have the processing power of specialized cloud-based AI hardware, the device is able to edit ready-made images created by the Imagen 3 model. It also announced improvements to the Gemini feature, which allows you to drag and drop images, generated by AI, directly into emails or chats.

This release comes a few weeks after the announcement of Apple’s Image Playground for iPhone, fueling competition in the AI-based image generator market.

In Google week announced the new folding smartphone Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which will go on sale in September 2024 at a price of $1,799. This is the second generation of complex devices from the company, which has undergone significant improvements in the hardware.

In particular, the external display now has a diagonal of 6.3 inches, and the internal one has increased to 8 inches with a peak brightness of 2700 nits. The device has become lighter and thinner thanks to the updated design with a satin coating of the aluminum body: its weight has decreased by 25 grams, and the thickness when folded is only 10.5 mm.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with a Google Tensor G4 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a choice of two internal storage options: 256 GB or 512 GB.

The smartphone will run on Android 14 and will receive 7 years of security updates and functional updates.

The camera of the device is represented by a main 48-megapixel sensor and three additional lenses, including an ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens with 5x zoom. The smartphone supports new functions from Google, such as Video Boost and “Add Me”.