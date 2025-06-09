Pitaka 5000mAh Power Bank with MagSafe weighs 118g09.06.25
Accessories manufacturer Pitaka has announced a new external battery Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank, which combines compactness, durability and modern wireless charging standards.
The novelty weighs 118 grams and has dimensions of 102×70×8.8 mm, which makes it convenient for daily use with a smartphone. The power bank capacity is 5000 mAh.
Pitaka Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank supports fast wireless charging according to the Qi2 standard with a power of up to 15 W, as well as charging via USB-C up to 20 W. The device body is made of aramid fiber – a lightweight and very durable material with a textured surface that provides comfortable use and wear resistance.
The battery is compatible with devices that support MagSafe and Qi2, including iPhone and modern models of Android smartphones with magnetic mounting. There are six design options for users: Moonrise, Black, Sunset, Alien, Forest Green, and Ocean Blue. At the time of the announcement, the accessory is sold at a promotional price of $60.
