Physical buttons will be back on steering wheel of new Audi  

Physical buttons will be back on steering wheel of new Audi02.12.25
Audi is preparing a series of updates for the 2026 models, including the A5, A6, Q5, A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron. The innovations concern not only software and safety systems, but also controls aimed at increasing comfort and driving pleasure.
The main changes concern the interior. Like Volkswagen, Audi acknowledged that the touch buttons on the steering wheel did not receive positive feedback from customers. Therefore, from 2026, the mentioned models will be equipped with an updated steering wheel with two physical scroll wheels. These elements will return the tactile precision that was missing when using the touch buttons.
What else is new in the Audi S5 and S6 e-tron
For the S5 and S6 e-tron models, Dynamic Plus mode has been added, which allows the cars to unleash their dynamic potential by ensuring controlled rear-axle drift despite the advanced quattro all-wheel drive system and brake force distribution.
All models built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform have had their regenerative braking system modernized. Drivers will be able to use the “one-pedal” mode, smoothly stopping the car without using the friction brakes.
Audi is also introducing a more advanced version of the driver assistance system on the PPE and PPC platform models. From 2026, cars will be able to change lanes independently when the driver turns on the turn signal. A “learned” parking maneuver function will appear, which can travel up to 200 meters on private territory, repeating a previously saved route to or from a parking space.
The new A6 will feature digital matrix LED headlights and digital OLED taillights with customizable light signatures.
Some models will be equipped with a built-in dashcam near the rearview mirror that records 4K video both while driving and when parked.
The interior has new mood scenarios, or “worlds of experience,” that control interior lighting, sound, climate control, and massage functions. The on-board gaming system has also been updated, allowing controllers to be connected via Bluetooth.
