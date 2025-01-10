Petcube has released a smart drinking fountain for pets10.01.25
Petcube, a company known for its smart devices for pets, has introduced a new hydration solution – the Petcube Water Fountain. This device is designed to support the health of the urinary system and kidneys of pets by providing them with fresh and clean water, as well as encouraging them to drink more often.
Designed for cats and small dogs, the fountain combines UV-C antibacterial light and a four-stage filtration system, which allows for almost complete water purification. The wireless magnetic pump imitates the natural flow of water, which helps improve water quality and encourages pets to drink more. It is important to note that the device is made of food-grade materials that do not contain BPA. For pet owners with allergies, a ceramic bowl is provided, and for those looking for durability and ease of care, a stainless steel option is offered.
The main features of the Petcube Water Fountain include UV-C antibacterial light, a filtration system with four levels of purification and filters designed for use up to 30 days. The 1.7-liter tank is made of food-grade plastic, is dishwasher safe and provides a water supply for more than 7 days. The quiet magnetic pump with a noise level of less than 30 dB is equipped with a motion sensor that regulates the water flow. The fountain also runs on a 2600 mAh battery, which provides up to 20 days of cordless operation. For safety, a chew-proof cable and rubber feet are used, as well as an LED backlight to indicate the status of the device. Integration with the Petcube program allows you to track filter replacement cycles.
The company’s CEO, Anastasia Kukhar, noted that Petcube strives not only to monitor, but also to actively improve the health of pets, starting with hydration, which is an important aspect of overall well-being. Dehydration is a serious problem for many cats, and the company is committed to reducing this rate.
The Petcube Water Fountain is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website. The device is priced at $89.99 with a ceramic bowl and $69.99 with a stainless steel bowl. Orders are scheduled to begin shipping on March 1, 2025.
