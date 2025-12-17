Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice  

Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice17.12.25
In 2025, more than 19,000 games were released on the Steam platform – a new record for the service and more than the previous year, when 18,559 releases were recorded. At the same time, almost half of new projects received less than 10 reviews, and 2,229 games were left without any reaction from users at all.
This gap between the number of releases and the real attention of players is explained by the open publishing model: the platform allows games to be released even by small or little-known teams. The problem is that most of them do not have the resources for marketing, so their projects are lost among thousands of others. Some of the games are really low quality, but there are also technically interesting releases that simply did not get a chance to be noticed.
Valve is trying to reduce this problem with the help of algorithmic recommendations, wish lists, tags and curators, but so far these tools are not able to significantly change the situation with the oversaturation of the catalog.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice games Steam
In 2025, more than 19,000 games were released on the Steam platform – this is new record for the service and more than last year, when 18,559 releases were recorded.
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery smartphone Vivo
Vivo S50 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The RAM is 16GB.
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix
iRobot has declared bankruptcy
Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025
lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster
Google’s Disco browser can create web apps
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once
The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale
Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider