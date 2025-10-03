Opera releases paid browser Neon with artificial intelligence

Opera has officially launched its new AI browser Neon – it’s not just a tool for browsing websites, but a full-fledged assistant that can perform tasks for you. Thanks to the Neon Do feature, which works locally without sending data to the cloud, the browser is able to independently open and close tabs, collect data, fill out forms and automate routine actions.

Key features

Tasks are workspaces where Neon “remembers” user actions, organizes tabs, and helps you better manage processes.

Cards are ready-made query templates that can be combined and reused to speed up your work.

Make is a module for creating sites, widgets, reports, and other materials with the ability to export to files or links.

Terms of Use

The final version of Opera Neon is ready, but is gradually being released. The browser has become a paid product — $19.99 per month for full access to AI features. It is obvious that such a subscription is designed for professionals for whom artificial intelligence really saves time and helps in work processes.

Competition

The future of Opera Neon depends on how useful its tools will be in real work. Competition in the market is high: Microsoft has already integrated Copilot into Edge without a separate expensive subscription, and the AI ​​browser Perplexity has recently appeared. Therefore, Opera Neon has a difficult fight for the audience, despite a strong brand and user loyalty.