Opera releases paid browser Neon with artificial intelligence03.10.25
Opera has officially launched its new AI browser Neon – it’s not just a tool for browsing websites, but a full-fledged assistant that can perform tasks for you. Thanks to the Neon Do feature, which works locally without sending data to the cloud, the browser is able to independently open and close tabs, collect data, fill out forms and automate routine actions.
Key features
- Tasks are workspaces where Neon “remembers” user actions, organizes tabs, and helps you better manage processes.
- Cards are ready-made query templates that can be combined and reused to speed up your work.
- Make is a module for creating sites, widgets, reports, and other materials with the ability to export to files or links.
Terms of Use
The final version of Opera Neon is ready, but is gradually being released. The browser has become a paid product — $19.99 per month for full access to AI features. It is obvious that such a subscription is designed for professionals for whom artificial intelligence really saves time and helps in work processes.
Competition
The future of Opera Neon depends on how useful its tools will be in real work. Competition in the market is high: Microsoft has already integrated Copilot into Edge without a separate expensive subscription, and the AI browser Perplexity has recently appeared. Therefore, Opera Neon has a difficult fight for the audience, despite a strong brand and user loyalty.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Opera releases paid browser Neon with artificial intelligence artificial intelligence browser Opera
Opera has officially launched a new AI browser, Neon – it’s not just a tool for browsing websites, but a full-fledged assistant that can perform tasks instead of the user
Xiaomi released Redmi TV X 2026 for gamers – 85” Mini LED matrix with 288 Hz games Redmi tv Xiaomi
Xiaomi officially introduced the Redmi TV X 2026, which became the largest and most technologically advanced device in the series.
Opera releases paid browser Neon with artificial intelligence
The major Windows 11 2025 update has been released. What’s new and what bugs are expected?
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+ tablets with MediaTek Helio G99, Dolby Atmos have 7 years of updates and a price of €180
The Garmin eTrex Touch GPS navigator can last a month on full charge
The Energizer EnergyBook Pro Ultra laptop received a 192 Wh battery – a week of standby time
NVIDIA’s market cap surpasses $4.5 trillion thanks to AI
Artificial intelligence in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel will work instead of the user
First CA-1 Europa fighter-drone with AI presented
Google will add YouTube video quote search to Chrome
Electronic Arts to be sold to private investors for $55 billion