OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1 – added fast or smart response options

OpenAI has introduced a new version of its general language model, GPT-5.1, which, according to the company, changes the approach to query processing, delegating resources depending on the complexity of the task and offering different modes of operation for different use cases.

What’s new

The model has two main branches: one designed for everyday tasks and simple instructions, the other for more complex queries that require deeper analysis. The first version, designated GPT-5.1 Instant, is optimized for fast processing of simple queries – its work is accelerated by about half, while it demonstrates a friendlier tone and better follows user instructions. The second version, GPT-5.1 Thinking, is focused on more complex tasks: it devotes more time to processing to achieve consistent and reproducible results, and, according to the developers, it takes about twice as long for truly complex queries.

OpenAI has also added an Auto mode that automatically selects which branch to apply to each query. Both GPT-5.1 variants are available to OpenAI subscribers as part of Pro, Plus, Go, and Business; free and guest access, according to the company, should appear later. The GPT-5.0 Instant and GPT-5.0 Thinking models will remain available to paid ChatGPT users in the legacy models section for three months.

What else Chat GPT got in the update

The new version allows users to change the chatbot’s communication style: among the proposed formats are “Professional”, “Frank”, “Unusual”, “Default”, “Kind”, “Effective”, “Cynical” and “Arrogant”, which allows you to adjust the manner of responses to specific needs.

In tests published by OpenAI, GPT-5.1 showed higher statistical results on tasks that require reasoning and writing code, which the company explains by the implementation of an “adaptive reasoning” architecture. This architecture allows you to assess the complexity of the prompts and change the amount of reasoning accordingly: if necessary, the model delays processing to process the query in more detail, or speeds up responses for simple tasks.

The presentation of GPT-5.1 took place about a month after the release of ChatGPT Atlas, a browser with built-in AI that analyzes the context of web pages and answers queries via the Ask ChatGPT sidebar. Atlas is able to offer suggestions when formulating queries, automatically open and close tabs, add pages to bookmarks and reopen them, and today’s announcement of GPT-5.1 is seen as the next step in the development of these capabilities.