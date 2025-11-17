OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1 – added fast or smart response options  

OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1 – added fast or smart response options17.11.25
OpenAI has introduced a new version of its general language model, GPT-5.1, which, according to the company, changes the approach to query processing, delegating resources depending on the complexity of the task and offering different modes of operation for different use cases.
What’s new
The model has two main branches: one designed for everyday tasks and simple instructions, the other for more complex queries that require deeper analysis. The first version, designated GPT-5.1 Instant, is optimized for fast processing of simple queries – its work is accelerated by about half, while it demonstrates a friendlier tone and better follows user instructions. The second version, GPT-5.1 Thinking, is focused on more complex tasks: it devotes more time to processing to achieve consistent and reproducible results, and, according to the developers, it takes about twice as long for truly complex queries.
OpenAI has also added an Auto mode that automatically selects which branch to apply to each query. Both GPT-5.1 variants are available to OpenAI subscribers as part of Pro, Plus, Go, and Business; free and guest access, according to the company, should appear later. The GPT-5.0 Instant and GPT-5.0 Thinking models will remain available to paid ChatGPT users in the legacy models section for three months.
What else Chat GPT got in the update
The new version allows users to change the chatbot’s communication style: among the proposed formats are “Professional”, “Frank”, “Unusual”, “Default”, “Kind”, “Effective”, “Cynical” and “Arrogant”, which allows you to adjust the manner of responses to specific needs.
In tests published by OpenAI, GPT-5.1 showed higher statistical results on tasks that require reasoning and writing code, which the company explains by the implementation of an “adaptive reasoning” architecture. This architecture allows you to assess the complexity of the prompts and change the amount of reasoning accordingly: if necessary, the model delays processing to process the query in more detail, or speeds up responses for simple tasks.
The presentation of GPT-5.1 took place about a month after the release of ChatGPT Atlas, a browser with built-in AI that analyzes the context of web pages and answers queries via the Ask ChatGPT sidebar. Atlas is able to offer suggestions when formulating queries, automatically open and close tabs, add pages to bookmarks and reopen them, and today’s announcement of GPT-5.1 is seen as the next step in the development of these capabilities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Best smartwatches for sports in 2025
Let’s compare three interesting sports smartwatches: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Garmin Instinct 3, and Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro.
What could be better than the iPhone 17? Comparing 5 Android smartphones this year
If you are no longer a fan of the brand or want to experiment with Android smartphones, we can offer as many as five options.
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultrathin laptops 2025 – review of the best
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1 – added fast or smart response options artificial intelligence update
OpenAI has added an Auto mode to Chat GPT that independently selects which branch to apply to each request
Study: 70% of teenagers in Ukraine use AI artificial intelligence events in Ukraine research
In the face of a full-scale war, Ukrainians maintain high online activity: 97% have access to the Internet, and 92% use it daily.
OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1 – added fast or smart response options
Study: 70% of teenagers in Ukraine use AI
Apple iPhone Pocket – $230 iPhone sock
Virtual Instruments has released transparent monitor
AI can’t fake toxicity – new Turing test
Boeing trains pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Leica Cine Play 1 Plus – premium 4K projector with HDR10+ support
Huawei Mate 70 Air is another thinnest smartphone. It has a record capacity battery
Sony introduces first PlayStation monitor
Android will warn about apps that harm battery life
Google warns of numerous spyware programs masquerading as VPNs
Valve introduced Steam Machine stationary console, Steam Controller 2 and Frame VR helmet
Ajax Systems opens new factory in Vietnam
GTA Online is temporarily free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series