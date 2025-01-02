OnePlus Buds Ace 2 headphones get ANC, 43 hours of battery life and two devices support

OnePlus has introduced the new Buds Ace 2 headphones. The headphones weigh 4.2g each and are available in Submarine Black and Shadow Green. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers for powerful bass and clear sound.

BassWave 2.0 technology provides deep bass with 10 levels of adjustment for personalizing the sound.

The model supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and dual microphones with AI for clear calls in noisy places.

Buds Ace 2 are certified by TÜV Rheinland for durability. The headphones are protected by the IP55 standard against water and dust.

Autonomy reaches 43 hours without ANC, and a quick charge in 10 minutes gives up to 11 hours of playback. Bluetooth 5.4 provides a stable connection and a low latency of 47ms, which is suitable for gaming.