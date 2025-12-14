On Android, you can now send video with emergency call

On Android, you can now send video with emergency call14.12.25
Google is launching Android Emergency Live Video, a feature that allows emergency services to stream live video from their smartphone’s camera to emergency services. Now, when calling or texting the emergency number on their Android device, dispatchers will be able to request a video stream if they believe that visual contact will help them better assess the situation and is safe for the user.
Image transmission allows them to understand what is happening at the scene of an incident and quickly dispatch the appropriate services. In some cases, this allows dispatchers to accompany a person while performing CPR or other actions necessary for help to arrive. The user decides whether to grant access to the camera by choosing between the options “Share” or “No, thanks”. The company emphasizes that the video stream is encrypted by default.
Why video for SOS calls
Google notes that during an emergency, it is difficult to explain what is happening, especially when a person is stressed or in danger. The company cites examples of traffic accidents, medical crises, or rapidly spreading fires, where the ability to show rescuers the situation can significantly affect the course of the response.
After activating the broadcast, the video opens in a picture-in-picture window with the ability to expand it to full screen. A stop button is available at any time. The user can also turn on the flashlight or switch to the front camera. Response services are given the opportunity to review the image and, if necessary, record it throughout the event.
On which devices is it available
The Android Emergency Live Video rollout is starting in the US on devices running Android 8 and above that have Google Play services installed. The feature has also started working in select regions of Germany and Mexico. Google is working with public safety organizations in different countries to expand the availability of the technology and provide documentation for partners who are ready to integrate the service into their systems.
The corporation explains that the distribution of Emergency Live Video depends on the readiness of local emergency services and infrastructure, so the possibility remains limited for now and is expanding gradually. Google plans to work with state and regional operators to adapt the feature to their security protocols and data processing.
Video transmission is carried out over secure channels, and decisions about the storage of materials are made by emergency services themselves in accordance with local legislation. Further use of the feature is expected to occur in stages as different countries integrate it into their response systems.
We also recall that Google recently introduced call recording on Pixel 6 series smartphones and newer, added two translation modes to Google Translate, and introduced a black and white mode in the Google Maps app on Android, which helps save battery life.
