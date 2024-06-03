NVIDIA Rubin – the next GPU architecture announced at Computex 2024

At the Computex 2024 exhibition, NVIDIA presented a new GPU architecture called Vera Rubin. This architecture will use the new HBM4 memory. The first Rubin GPUs will receive 8 stacks of HBM4 memory, and future Rubin Ultra chips with 12 HBM4 stacks are planned.

In addition, NVIDIA announced a new Vera Rubin board with the Vera processor (VR200), which combines GPU and CPU into a superchip. Although specific specifications and details have not yet been revealed, it is known that the platform will support the new NVLink 6 connections at speeds up to 3600 Gbps and CX9 SuperNIC network connections up to 1600 Gbps.

Rubin GPUs are slated to debut in early 2026, and Rubin Ultra chips are slated for release in 2027. Information about video cards for end users has not yet been provided.

What is Vera Rubin famous for?

Vira Rubin is an American scientist-astronomer who scientifically confirmed the existence of dark matter. In the 70s of the XX century. Rubin published the results of astronomical observations on the problem of the rotation curve of the galaxy. The works showed how the real speed of rotation of stars around the centers of galaxies depends on the distance of the star to the center. These results do not agree with classical Newtonian gravity or with the general theory of relativity, and then confirm the hypothesis of the existence of dark matter and indicate the need for an alternative theory of gravity.

