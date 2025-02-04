Nvidia released driver for the new GeForce RTX 5080, 5090 graphics cards with DLSS, Smooth Motion04.02.25
Nvidia has released a new driver for the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards, along with an update to the Nvidia App. This universal tool now brings together all the settings and features that were previously available through GeForce Experience. The main focus of the update is on new graphics cards and DLSS 4 technology, but unexpectedly another frame generation method called Smooth Motion has been added.
In the Nvidia App graphics settings section, the ability to control DLSS parameters directly through the driver has appeared. Now users can switch the image processing model from the classic CNN to the more modern Transformer architecture, as well as enable Multi Frame Generation instead of the standard frame generation method.
To update the DLSS, Ray Reconstruction and Frame Generation parameters, you must first activate these technologies in the game, then go to the Nvidia App, select the desired application and apply the DLSS Override mode in the application settings. In the list of presets, you should select option J to use the DLSS model based on Transformer algorithms.
The new Transformer architecture is available on GeForce RTX graphics cards, but Multi Frame Generation technology works exclusively on RTX 50 series models. This frame generation method can be enabled in 75 games from the official Nvidia list.
An unexpected innovation was Smooth Motion, which adds intermediate frames in games that do not support DLSS. In essence, this is an alternative frame generation method, similar to AMD Fluid Motion Frames, but available only on GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards.
In addition, new features have been added to the Nvidia Broadcast program, which is downloaded via the Nvidia App: improved microphone audio processing and additional background effects for streamers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let’s see how they affect the user experience
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Nvidia released driver for the new GeForce RTX 5080, 5090 graphics cards with DLSS, Smooth Motion drivers soft Nvidia videocard
Nvidia’s surprise innovation is Smooth Motion, which adds in-between frames in games that don’t support DLSS. Essentially, it’s an alternative method of frame generation, similar to AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames.
Asus Zenbook A14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors can be bought in Ukraine Asus events in Ukraine laptop Snapdragon
Asus Zenbook A14 is already available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 72,499 in a configuration with a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB SSD.
Nvidia released driver for the new GeForce RTX 5080, 5090 graphics cards with DLSS, Smooth Motion
Ford Mustang Mach-E get NASCAR edition
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips
LG OLED+950 TV gets new company matrix with 3,700 nits brightness and improved colors
Nvidia GeForce Now gaming service appears on Apple Vision Pro
Doom launched in a PDF file
LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024
You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID
OpenAI said that Chinese DeepSeek stole ChatGPT data for AI training