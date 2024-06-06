NVIDIA introduced the new SFF-Ready standard for video cards and computer cases06.06.24
NVIDIA’s presentation at Computex announced the launch of the Project G-Assist AI assistant and the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce initiative. Project G-Assist is designed to improve the user experience by providing intelligent support in games and other applications.
The SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce initiative is aimed at simplifying the choice of components for gaming computers. It includes a set of recommendations for manufacturers of video cards and computer cases regarding the dimensions of 3D accelerators. This innovation should make the choice of video cards and cases for small form factor (Small Form Factor, SFF) systems less complicated.
To receive the SFF-Ready mark, a video card of the GeForce RTX 4070 (Ti/Super) class or more powerful must have dimensions no larger than 304x151x50 mm. This standard is designed for PC enthusiasts and requires the use of GeForce RTX 4070 or more powerful video cards. As a result, there are no GeForce RTX 4060 (Ti) video cards in the list of certified models, as Nvidia believes that enthusiasts should only be interested in more powerful solutions.
