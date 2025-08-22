NVIDIA enable DLSS for all games, RTX 40 graphics cards start support Smooth Motion22.08.25
NVIDIA has expanded the capabilities of the NVIDIA App for PC, adding global DLSS settings and Smooth Motion technology for more graphics cards.
The main change is a global reassignment of DLSS mode: now users can enable DLSS Frame Generation or DLSS Super Resolution in all games at once, without having to configure each one individually.
An important innovation is Smooth Motion, a driver-level frame generation technology. Previously available only for the RTX 50 series, it is now available to RTX 40 owners. It provides smoother gameplay in games without built-in DLSS Frame Generation support and works in conjunction with DLSS Super Resolution and other upscaling algorithms.
According to NVIDIA, Smooth Motion is able to almost double FPS. However, PC Gamer tests showed an increase of only 33-44%, and artifacts are possible in some games. In Sons of the Forest and Peak, the picture quality turned out to be high.
Additionally, the NVIDIA App now includes more features from the old Control Panel, such as anisotropic filtering, anti-aliasing, ambient occlusion, and NVIDIA Surround. The company plans to completely replace the old software with a single app that combines GeForce Experience and Control Panel.
The update is available in beta starting August 19th, with a public release for all users expected next week.
