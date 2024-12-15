NVIDIA 5000-series RTX graphics cards release date announced. Thanks to Witcher 4 trailer

CD Projekt RED surprised fans by releasing the announcement trailer for The Witcher 4, which attracted attention not only with the game, but also with technical details: the video was recorded using an “unannounced RTX series graphics processor”. This moment coincided with the news from NVIDIA about the launch of a new generation of video cards.

The company has officially announced the date of the presentation of the RTX 50 series video cards. It will take place on January 6, 2025 at the CES 2025 exhibition (in Europe, the broadcast will begin on January 7 at 03:30 CET). This long-awaited event will be accompanied by the global GeForce LAN 50 gaming festival, which will start on January 4 and last 50 hours. The finale of the festival will coincide with the start of NVIDIA’s speech in Las Vegas.

To the announcement of the new generation, NVIDIA has timed a campaign dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the GeForce 256, the company’s first video card. The historical retrospective and the announcement of the RTX 50 promise to be the central themes of the upcoming exhibition.

The entire line will have 14-layer PCBs, they will provide improved signal integrity between the GPU and GDDR7 video memory. All cards should have a single 12V-2×6 power connector interface. Only some top-end RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 models will have a dual 16-pin connector.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is based on the GB202-300-A1 GPU and the PG144/145-SKU30 PCB. The GPU contains 170 active stream multiprocessors (out of a total of 192 SMs) and 21,760 cores (out of a total of 24,576 cores). It has 32 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 512-bit access bus. The memory operates at a speed of 28 Gbps and provides a bandwidth of 1792 GB/s. The total power consumption of the card is 600 W.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, in turn, will be equipped with 16 GB of VRAM, targeting a wider range of users. The access bus has also been halved to 256 bits. However, it uses faster GDDR7 memory (32 Gbps), which provides a total bandwidth of 1024 GB/s. The model is based on the PG144/147-SKU45 board and uses the GB203-400-A1 graphics processor. In this case, all 84 thread multiprocessors and 10752 cores available in the GPU are used, but this is 51% less than in the flagship RTX 5090. For comparison, the previous RTX 4080 had 40% fewer functional units than the RTX 4090.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, according to the latest leaks, will be built on the PG147 board and the GB205 graphics processor. The exact specifications regarding the number of functional units are not yet known, but it is assumed that it will receive 12 GB of memory with a 192-bit bus, like its predecessor RTX 4070. However, thanks to the use of faster memory with a bandwidth of 28 Gb / s, the total bandwidth of the video card will increase by 33%, to 672 GB / s, which will significantly increase its performance. In terms of power consumption, the GeForce RTX 5070 will require 250W, which is 14% more than the RTX 4070 SUPER (220W).

What’s on with Witcher 4

CD Projekt RED has officially released the first full trailer for The Witcher 4, in which Ciri becomes the main character. Now an adult and seasoned by life Ciri takes on the role of a monster hunter. In the trailer, she tries to save a girl from the village and disrupt the sacrificial ritual. The video conveys the gloomy atmosphere characteristic of the series, recalling the best moments from the trailers for the third part.

With The Witcher 4, a new chapter of the saga begins. The game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5, which promises a high level of graphics and detail. The presented trailer was recorded on the game engine using assets and technologies used in development. The developers tried to show the cinematic style that awaits players in the final version.

The trailer was rendered on an unannounced NVIDIA GPU, confirming rumors of a GeForce RTX 5090 or 5080 coming soon. The next-gen cards are expected to be unveiled at CES in early 2025. The Witcher 4 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s already set to become one of the most anticipated games of the coming years.