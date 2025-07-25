Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is equipped with OLED display and GPS25.07.25
The Nothing brand has released an updated model of the smartwatch – CMF Watch 3 Pro. The novelty has received an enlarged OLED display with a diagonal of 1.43 inches (10% larger compared to the previous version), more accurate GPS tracking and a redesigned heart rate sensor.
The watch case is available in three versions: dark gray, light gray and orange. Unlike previous models, the Watch 3 Pro does not support replaceable decorative panels, previously intended for customizing the appearance.
Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes, equipped with a new four-channel heart rate monitor and functions based on artificial intelligence – in particular, personalized training plans and load analysis after classes. Dual-band GPS, according to the manufacturer, provides a more stable connection and accurate route tracking.
A full charge takes about 99 minutes. Depending on the usage mode, the watch can work:
- up to 13 days in normal mode,
- up to 11 days with active tracking,
- about 4.5 days with Always-On Display turned on.
Functions are controlled via the updated Nothing X application, which adds support for Strava, Apple Health and Google Health Connect services. In the future, it is planned to transfer previous models – CMF Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2 – to this platform.
Sales have already started on the official Nothing website. Retail price – $99 or €99.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA Blackwell – architecture with new capabilities for AI and content creation
NVIDIA technologies that were previously only available to owners of professional graphics cards are now open to ordinary users. Let’s talk about the capabilities of the Blackwell architecture in the field of artificial intelligence and content creation.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is equipped with OLED display and GPS smart watches
Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes, equipped with a new four-channel heart rate monitor and AI-based functions
Kioxia releases record-breaking 246TB SSD memory drive SSD
Kioxia announces 245.76TB LC9 solid-state drive – the world’s largest SSD
Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is equipped with OLED display and GPS
Kioxia releases record-breaking 246TB SSD
Battlefield 6 – first trailer and multiplayer details released
Epson celebrates 20 years of work in Ukraine
Ukraine has launched the release of the KVERTUS AD BERSERK platform for electronic warfare
Razer releases a set of gaming peripherals for Pokemon fans
Meta will close WhatsApp application for Windows
LG has updated its line of ultra-thin Gram laptops
ChatGPT Agent will be able to control the computer
AI services on Samsung Galaxy S25 are used by over 70%
AMD Threadripper PRO 9995 WX – 96-core processor for $11,700