Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is equipped with OLED display and GPS

The Nothing brand has released an updated model of the smartwatch – CMF Watch 3 Pro. The novelty has received an enlarged OLED display with a diagonal of 1.43 inches (10% larger compared to the previous version), more accurate GPS tracking and a redesigned heart rate sensor.

The watch case is available in three versions: dark gray, light gray and orange. Unlike previous models, the Watch 3 Pro does not support replaceable decorative panels, previously intended for customizing the appearance.

Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes, equipped with a new four-channel heart rate monitor and functions based on artificial intelligence – in particular, personalized training plans and load analysis after classes. Dual-band GPS, according to the manufacturer, provides a more stable connection and accurate route tracking.

A full charge takes about 99 minutes. Depending on the usage mode, the watch can work:

up to 13 days in normal mode,

up to 11 days with active tracking,

about 4.5 days with Always-On Display turned on.

Functions are controlled via the updated Nothing X application, which adds support for Strava, Apple Health and Google Health Connect services. In the future, it is planned to transfer previous models – CMF Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2 – to this platform.

Sales have already started on the official Nothing website. Retail price – $99 or €99.