  

Notepad in Windows 11 will start supporting tables

26.11.25

блокнот приложение

 

In the latest Windows 11 beta, Microsoft has begun rolling out an updated version of Notepad, which introduces support for tables for the first time. The feature is part of a broader change.

 

Microsoft says it wanted to make it easier to format data without having to use more complex programs. Tables can now be added directly to a document using the new Table button on the toolbar or by manually entering them using Markdown syntax. You can change the structure of tables on the fly: you can add or remove rows and columns using the context menu or the corresponding section in the top panel.

 

The Notepad update also includes AI-powered tools. Notepad now features streaming responses, which let you see the results of Write, Rewrite, and Summarize commands as you type. This speeds up work with large notes and drafts. Meanwhile, streaming for the Rewrite command is currently only available on Copilot+ PCs, where the response processing is done locally. All AI features require a Microsoft account to be signed in.

 

Notepad version 11.2510.6.0 is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. Other channels will receive the update in the coming weeks, after which the new features will be available to all Windows 11 users outside the Insider program.


