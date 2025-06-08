North Korean hackers use ChatGPT to steal information from international companies08.06.25
OpenAI has blocked several ChatGPT accounts that were apparently used by North Koreans as part of a large-scale IT fraud scheme. The announcement is all the more alarming given that ChatGPT recently received video integration with Google Drive and Dropbox. Theoretically, it is possible to develop a scheme for unauthorized access to user data.
According to journalists, North Korean specialists posed as IT workers from the United States and other countries in order to get remote work at Western companies.
Such actions not only provide financial income to the DPRK budget, but are also used to access the internal systems of organizations, as happened in the case of KnowBe4. Fraudsters gained access to confidential information and could introduce malicious programs.
OpenAI’s investigation showed that ChatGPT was actively used at every stage of the fraudulent scheme: from writing cover letters and preparing resumes for specific vacancies to creating scripts to emulate activity on issued laptops. With the help of AI, the scammers also generated texts for setting up VPNs, coding, and communicating on behalf of American citizens.
One of the tasks solved using ChatGPT was the mass creation of resumes based on templates compiled on the basis of real vacancies and profiles. In addition, the scammers tried to attract US citizens to create so-called “laptop farms” – networks of devices issued by companies to IT specialists who supposedly work from America, but in fact – from the DPRK.
According to US intelligence agencies, in 2024 one such scheme was uncovered, in which a citizen of Ukraine participated. He helped to forge digital identities to hide the real origin of candidates.
Earlier in April, Google warned that such schemes had spread to Europe. There, North Korean IT specialists tried to get jobs at companies by posing as Ukrainians. Additionally, it was reported that Pyongyang had formed a separate hacking unit focused on using artificial intelligence for attacks and hacks.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
North Korean hackers use ChatGPT to steal information from international companies artificial intelligence hacker
North Korean specialists posed as IT workers from the US and other countries to get remote jobs at Western companies to steal data
Cortical Labs’ first biological PC has human neurons and silicon chip computer medicine startup
CL1 is primarily intended for research in neuroscience and biotechnology, including disease modeling and drug testing.
North Korean smartphones replace addressing as comrade and take screenshot every 5 minutes
ChatGPT received integration with Google Drive and Dropbox
Microsoft will add a separate device reset button to Windows
New Nissan Leaf in its 3rd generation transform into crossover
Lenovo C55 compact digital camera supports 4K recording
Adobe Photoshop is now available on Android
Samsung will delete inactive accounts on July 31, 2025
Microsoft standardizes USB Type-C ports on Windows computers
Mote than 40% of Steam players use AMD PCs