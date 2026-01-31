NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once  

NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once31.01.26
The American company Nex Computer has introduced NexPhone, a unique smartphone that can work with three operating systems at once and act as a full-fledged PC. The project, which the company has been developing since 2012 and repeatedly postponed due to technical limitations, has received commercial implementation.
Three operating systems in one device
NexPhone runs Android 16 with a proprietary NexOS shell, in which you can run a full-fledged Linux (Debian). When connected to a monitor, the device can boot Windows 11 (ARM), turning into a desktop computer. This approach makes the smartphone a universal tool for work, development and everyday tasks.
The smartphone supports desktop mode and is compatible with the proprietary NexDock docking station, which turns it into a mini-PC. You can also connect any external monitors, keyboards and mice. The Windows 11 interface in desktop mode works like a regular PC, and the mobile shell resembles the reimagined style of the Windows Phone mobile platform with tiles and PWA applications.
NexPhone specifications
According to its specifications, the NexPhone belongs to the middle class. It is equipped with a Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory with microSD support. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh. The smartphone received a 6.58-inch display with a resolution of 2403×1080 and a frequency of 120 Hz, supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and has a SIM card slot. The main camera includes 64 and 13 MP sensors, the front camera is 10 MP.
The NexPhone is one of the most ambitious devices of recent years. It combines a smartphone, laptop, and desktop PC in one package, offering the user the flexibility of choosing an operating system and the ability to replace multiple devices at once. The company also offers to get acquainted with the initial vision of the concept video from 2012.
Release date and price
Nex Computer plans to release the NexPhone on the global market in the third quarter of 2026. Anyone interested can already make a prepayment of $199, after which an additional $350 will be required. The smartphone will come with a USB-C cable.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Let’s try to figure out how to choose the right inverter depending on the load power, sine wave type, and battery system configuration.
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once operating system smartphone
American company Nex Computer introduced the NexPhone – a unique smartphone capable of working with three operating systems at once and acting as a full-fledged PC
Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine events in Ukraine internet rating
If you look at the list of the most popular websites in the world, everything is more than predictable – social networks, search services, instant messengers, news aggregators, etc.
NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once
Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine
Razer will allow to configure devices via a browser
Nissan Ariya EV gets solar panels on the roof
Vivo X200T gets Mediatek Dimensity 9400+, bright AMOLED screen, and 6200 mAh battery
Leica Camera could be sold for €1 billion
WhatsApp will become more secure
YouTube may make changing playback speed as paid feature
HMD enters the smartwatch and headphone market
Intel was unprofitable in 2025, despite $20 billion in investments
Samsung will double the price of SSD memory
Garmin tactix 8 Cerakote Edition – a smartwatch for military, firefighters and rescuers
Xiaomi Sound 2 Pro – compact Hi-Fi speaker with Bluetooth