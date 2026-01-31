NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once

The American company Nex Computer has introduced NexPhone, a unique smartphone that can work with three operating systems at once and act as a full-fledged PC. The project, which the company has been developing since 2012 and repeatedly postponed due to technical limitations, has received commercial implementation.

Three operating systems in one device

NexPhone runs Android 16 with a proprietary NexOS shell, in which you can run a full-fledged Linux (Debian). When connected to a monitor, the device can boot Windows 11 (ARM), turning into a desktop computer. This approach makes the smartphone a universal tool for work, development and everyday tasks.

The smartphone supports desktop mode and is compatible with the proprietary NexDock docking station, which turns it into a mini-PC. You can also connect any external monitors, keyboards and mice. The Windows 11 interface in desktop mode works like a regular PC, and the mobile shell resembles the reimagined style of the Windows Phone mobile platform with tiles and PWA applications.

NexPhone specifications

According to its specifications, the NexPhone belongs to the middle class. It is equipped with a Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory with microSD support. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh. The smartphone received a 6.58-inch display with a resolution of 2403×1080 and a frequency of 120 Hz, supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and has a SIM card slot. The main camera includes 64 and 13 MP sensors, the front camera is 10 MP.

The NexPhone is one of the most ambitious devices of recent years. It combines a smartphone, laptop, and desktop PC in one package, offering the user the flexibility of choosing an operating system and the ability to replace multiple devices at once. The company also offers to get acquainted with the initial vision of the concept video from 2012.

Release date and price

Nex Computer plans to release the NexPhone on the global market in the third quarter of 2026. Anyone interested can already make a prepayment of $199, after which an additional $350 will be required. The smartphone will come with a USB-C cable.