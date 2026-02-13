New Sony WF-1000XM6 TWS headphones introduced – more powerful processor, more microphones   

New Sony WF-1000XM6 TWS headphones introduced – more powerful processor, more microphones13.02.26
Sony has introduced and immediately started selling its flagship wireless headphones WF-1000XM6. The new model has received noticeable technical updates, an expanded set of features and design changes aimed at improving usability.
The Sony WF-1000XM6 have become the sixth generation of the series. The update turned out to be more significant compared to the transition from XM4 to XM5. The headphones are equipped with a new QN3e processor, which, as it is claimed, works 3 times faster than the previous solution and provides a more stable and deep active noise cancellation system.
What’s new in the Sony WF-1000XM6
The number of adaptive microphones has been increased to 8 instead of 6, which should have a positive effect on the work of ANC and as a voice communication. The speaker, digital-to-analog converter and amplifier have also been updated, which is aimed at increasing the detail and clarity of sound. The design of the case has been optimized, and the ventilation system has been improved to increase comfort during prolonged wearing.
The headphones have received support for 360 Reality Audio with head tracking. The Ambient Mode transparency mode has become more adaptive and includes three automatic profiles. The device is fully compatible with the LE Audio standard and Auracast technology. A ten-band equalizer is provided for sound adjustment.
Sony WF-1000XM6 Features
Sony WF-1000XM6 support bone conduction technology, which allows you to partially leave the ear canal open for the perception of ambient sounds. Beamforming technology for more accurate voice positioning during conversations, a wind protection system and advanced sound processing using artificial intelligence algorithms are also implemented. The declared battery life is up to eight hours without charging, and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Fast and wireless charging, touch and voice control, as well as intelligent gestures are supported.
The headphones have received protection against water and dust according to the IPX4 standard. The Sony Sound Connect program is used for detailed settings. The appearance of the device has also been changed: the headphones have become more elongated and capsule-shaped, and the charging case has received a more massive shape and angular design.
The Sony WF-1000XM6 costs €299.99 or $329.99. The model is available in black and silver. The package includes a wireless charging case, a USB-C cable and four pairs of ear tips in different sizes: SS, S, M and L.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
New Sony WF-1000XM6 TWS headphones introduced – more powerful processor, more microphones Bluetooth earphones Sony
Sony WF-1000XM6 features a new QN3e processor, which is claimed to be 3 times faster than the previous solution, and is IPX4 water and dust resistant.
Dell Alienware AW2526HL budget monitor with 300Hz costs $175 Alienware Dell monitor
Alienware AW2526HL monitor is equipped with a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels
New Sony WF-1000XM6 TWS headphones introduced – more powerful processor, more microphones
Dell Alienware AW2526HL budget monitor with 300Hz costs $175
Toyota unveils its Fluorite gaming engine
Oppo A6 smartphones are equipped with a 7000 mAh battery with 1800 charging cycles. Price – 6,000 UAH
Samsung Galaxy F70e smartphone has Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and 6000 mAh battery
Discord will require users to verify their age
Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars