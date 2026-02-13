New Sony WF-1000XM6 TWS headphones introduced – more powerful processor, more microphones

Sony has introduced and immediately started selling its flagship wireless headphones WF-1000XM6. The new model has received noticeable technical updates, an expanded set of features and design changes aimed at improving usability.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 have become the sixth generation of the series. The update turned out to be more significant compared to the transition from XM4 to XM5. The headphones are equipped with a new QN3e processor, which, as it is claimed, works 3 times faster than the previous solution and provides a more stable and deep active noise cancellation system.

What’s new in the Sony WF-1000XM6

The number of adaptive microphones has been increased to 8 instead of 6, which should have a positive effect on the work of ANC and as a voice communication. The speaker, digital-to-analog converter and amplifier have also been updated, which is aimed at increasing the detail and clarity of sound. The design of the case has been optimized, and the ventilation system has been improved to increase comfort during prolonged wearing.

The headphones have received support for 360 Reality Audio with head tracking. The Ambient Mode transparency mode has become more adaptive and includes three automatic profiles. The device is fully compatible with the LE Audio standard and Auracast technology. A ten-band equalizer is provided for sound adjustment.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Features

Sony WF-1000XM6 support bone conduction technology, which allows you to partially leave the ear canal open for the perception of ambient sounds. Beamforming technology for more accurate voice positioning during conversations, a wind protection system and advanced sound processing using artificial intelligence algorithms are also implemented. The declared battery life is up to eight hours without charging, and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Fast and wireless charging, touch and voice control, as well as intelligent gestures are supported.

The headphones have received protection against water and dust according to the IPX4 standard. The Sony Sound Connect program is used for detailed settings. The appearance of the device has also been changed: the headphones have become more elongated and capsule-shaped, and the charging case has received a more massive shape and angular design.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 costs €299.99 or $329.99. The model is available in black and silver. The package includes a wireless charging case, a USB-C cable and four pairs of ear tips in different sizes: SS, S, M and L.