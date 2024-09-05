New Intel Core Ultra 200V mobile processors has to be good for autonomous05.09.24
The official release of the first Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors, presented as the mobile Core Ultra 200V line, also known as Lunar Lake, took place. These processors are designed with a focus on maximum energy efficiency and are designed for thin and light notebooks as well as portable gaming systems such as the MSI Claw 8 AI+.
Processors of the Core Ultra 200V series are equipped with eight x86 cores (4P+4E) without Hyper-Threading support, built-in Xe2-LPG generation graphics and a more productive NPU unit for accelerating AI applications. They are made in MoP (Memory on Package) design with LPDDR5X-8533 memory chips located on the same textolite with processor crystals. The amount of RAM can be 16 or 32 gigabytes.
The flagship of the new line is the Core Ultra 9 288V processor, which operates at frequencies up to 3.7/5.1 GHz (E-/P-cores) and has 12 MB of third-level cache memory. The Arc A140V integrated graphics includes eight Xe cores with a frequency of up to 2.05 GHz, and the performance of the NPU unit reaches 48 TOPS. The processor is also equipped with 32 gigabytes of RAM LPDDR5X-8533.
The Core Ultra 9 288V is the only Lunar Lake processor with a Processor Base Power of 30 W. In other models, this figure is 17 watts. Intel provided the results of its own benchmarks, claiming superiority over AMD and Qualcomm’s solutions in many parameters, but for an objective assessment, you should wait for independent reviews.
Devices based on the Intel Lunar Lake platform will go on sale on September 24, and some of them can be ordered today.
