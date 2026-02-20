New Google Pixel 10a smartphone is not much different from its predecessor  

New Google Pixel 10a smartphone is not much different from its predecessor20.02.26
Google has officially unveiled the mid-range Google Pixel 10a smartphone. The new product has minimal hardware changes compared to its predecessor, but retains an affordable starting price.
What is known about the specifications
The Google Pixel 10a is equipped with a 6.3-inch Plastic OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 2424×1080 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. The smartphone has IP68 protection and new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i glass, which replaced Gorilla Glass 3.
The device is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor. The model is available with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage without support for memory cards.
One of the noticeable external changes was the redesigned camera unit – now fully integrated into the body without a protrusion. At the same time, the modules themselves remained unchanged: the main 48 MP camera, an ultra-wide 13 MP sensor, a 13 MP front camera and support for recording video up to 4K at 60 frames per second.
Autonomy and software support
The smartphone received a 5100 mAh battery with support for 45 W wired charging and accelerated Qi wireless charging. Among the innovations is also support for Bluetooth 6.0.
Pixel 10a runs Android 16 and, according to the company, will receive updates for seven years.
Price and availability
The starting price of the Pixel 10a is $499 – at the level of the previous generation. As part of the pre-order, the version with 256 GB of memory is offered at a significant discount of $284. In European countries, the cost is higher: for example, in Germany the smartphone is priced at 549 euros without promotional offers.
The model is available in Obsidian, Fog, Lavender and Berry colors. Orders are already open, and the start of sales is scheduled for March 4.
