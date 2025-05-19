New Apple CarPlay Ultra was shown at Aston Martin

Apple has officially launched CarPlay Ultra, an enhanced version of its in-car interface. The new system is already available on select Aston Martin models in the US and Canada, and will soon be available on other cars via a software update. It requires an iPhone 12 or later with iOS 18.5 or later.

What’s new in CarPlay Ultra

CarPlay Ultra dramatically expands the familiar capabilities of CarPlay, transforming it into a fully integrated system that spans all car screens, including the instrument cluster. The interface displays not only multimedia content, navigation and calls, but also information about the vehicle’s status – such as speed, engine speed, fuel level and tire pressure.

The system supports control via touchscreens, physical controls or Siri voice commands. Available functions include transmission, audio, climate control, weather and radio station settings. Additionally, support for iPhone widgets adapted to the format of car displays has been implemented.

Flexible design and customization

CarPlay Ultra gives manufacturers a wide range of interface customization options. Apple develops visual themes together with designers of specific brands so that the interface looks organically in the interior of each model. Drivers can change the color scheme and background images, adjusting the appearance to their preferences.



In addition to Aston Martin, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis have confirmed their participation in the program. In the coming months, they plan to introduce their cars with CarPlay Ultra support. Apple emphasizes that all the privacy principles of the iPhone also apply to the new system – data transmission is protected, and the user’s information does not leave the smartphone without his consent.

Apple CarPlay Ultra does not replace the regular version of CarPlay, but complements it, offering deeper integration and advanced features for new generation cars.