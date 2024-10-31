Netflix will allow you to save, share and watch individual scenes from movies and shows

Netflix has introduced a new “Moments” feature that allows you to save and share your favorite scenes from movies and shows. iOS users can already take advantage of this feature, and it will be available on Android soon. To save a clip, just click the “Moments” button at the top of the screen. Saved scenes will be stored in the My Netflix tab, making them easy to access and allowing you to start watching episodes and movies from those selected moments.

This feature allows you to share scenes on social networks or via messages, making it easier to share your favorite moments. Netflix hopes to further expand Moments to provide even more tools for interacting with content.

Netflix has closed its Team Blue studio, which specialized in the development of AAA games for PC and consoles, less than two years after it was founded. Experienced veterans of the gaming industry worked in the studio, such as Chacko Sonny, former executive producer of Overwatch, Joseph Staten, creative director of Halo, and Rafael Grassetti, art director of the new God of War games. However, after the closure of Team Blue, these specialists, along with other employees, will no longer work for the company.

The studio, which is headed by Jerry Edsall, who previously held executive positions at Microsoft, has faced personnel changes since the arrival of Alon Taskan, who was appointed as the new head of the gaming division of Netflix in July 2024. Not long after, Epic Games’ Jeet Shroff was brought in as VP of game technology, which was accompanied by a layoff of about 35 employees.

Despite the closure of Team Blue, Netflix continues to develop the gaming direction, focusing on mobile projects related to its popular series and shows.