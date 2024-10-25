Netflix has not released a single AAA game and is shutting down its game development department25.10.24
Netflix has closed its Team Blue studio, which specialized in the development of AAA games for PC and consoles, less than two years after it was founded. Experienced veterans of the gaming industry worked in the studio, such as Chacko Sonny, former executive producer of Overwatch, Joseph Staten, creative director of Halo, and Rafael Grassetti, art director of the new God of War games. However, after the closure of Team Blue, these specialists, along with other employees, will no longer work for the company.
The studio, which is headed by Jerry Edsall, who previously held executive positions at Microsoft, has faced personnel reshuffles since the arrival of Alon Taskan, who was appointed as the new head of gaming at Netflix in July 2024. Not long after, Epic Games’ Jeet Shroff was brought in as VP of game technology, which was accompanied by a layoff of about 35 employees.
Despite the closure of Team Blue, Netflix continues to develop the gaming direction, focusing on mobile projects related to its popular series and shows.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Netflix has not released a single AAA game and is shutting down its game development departmentbusiness development games Netflix
Netflix has closed its Team Blue studio, which specialized in the development of AAA games for PC and consoles, less than two years after it was founded.
Western Digital has infringed on a number of security patents and will pay $315 million to Spyruscourt of law patent right Western Digital
A federal court in California ruled against Western Digital, ordering it to pay $315.7 million in damages for violating patent rights related to data security technologies