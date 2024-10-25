Netflix has not released a single AAA game and is shutting down its game development department

Netflix has closed its Team Blue studio, which specialized in the development of AAA games for PC and consoles, less than two years after it was founded. Experienced veterans of the gaming industry worked in the studio, such as Chacko Sonny, former executive producer of Overwatch, Joseph Staten, creative director of Halo, and Rafael Grassetti, art director of the new God of War games. However, after the closure of Team Blue, these specialists, along with other employees, will no longer work for the company.

The studio, which is headed by Jerry Edsall, who previously held executive positions at Microsoft, has faced personnel reshuffles since the arrival of Alon Taskan, who was appointed as the new head of gaming at Netflix in July 2024. Not long after, Epic Games’ Jeet Shroff was brought in as VP of game technology, which was accompanied by a layoff of about 35 employees.

Despite the closure of Team Blue, Netflix continues to develop the gaming direction, focusing on mobile projects related to its popular series and shows.