25.11.24
Criterion Games and Electronic Arts continue to develop Need for Speed Unbound, releasing a major update Vol. 9 Lockdown, which will be available on November 26. Players will be offered many new features inspired by the classic part of the Most Wanted series from 2005.
A key innovation will be the multiplayer mode Lockdown, where teams of three players will compete in car theft in a protected area. The task is to find a truck with a valuable car, steal it and evade the police. Every week the contents of the truck will be updated.
One of the central elements of the update will be a collection of 15 cars, stylized as cars of the “blacklist” participants from Most Wanted. Among them will be an updated version of the legendary BMW M3 GTR 05. For the first time in the history of the series, a motorcycle will appear in the game – the BMW S 1000 RR 2019, which can be used both in Lockdown mode and for free riding. For fans of two-wheeled vehicles, special PvP competitions will be added.
In addition, new cars will appear in the game: Honda Integra TYPE R and Subaru Impreza WRX STI. They can be obtained through the free Speed Pass or the premium version of this pass. Need for Speed Unbound continues to be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, offering a variety of content for its fans.
Need for Speed Unbound update adds Most Wanted cars and… the series' first motorcycle
Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment development processor
Akash System has signed a memorandum with the US Department of Commerce, expecting $18.2 million in direct funding and $50 million in tax incentives. In addition, the startup has already raised $18 million from venture capitalists.
