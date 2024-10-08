Motorola ThinkPhone 25 has an aramid fiber body and MIL-STD-810H protection with IP68

Motorola announced the new ThinkPhone 25 smartphone, which is durable thanks to the aramid fiber body and compliance with MIL-STD-810H and IP68 standards.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is equipped with a 6.36-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2670 x 1220 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The maximum brightness reaches 3000 nits. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300, has 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory.

The 4310mAh battery supports 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device is equipped with Android 14 and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The 50 MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA-700C sensor and optical stabilization is complemented by a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G. Its dimensions are 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm, weight – 171 grams. The ThinkPhone 25 will go on sale in November at a price of 499 euros.