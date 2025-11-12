Motorola introduces affordable Moto Buds Bass headphones with ANC

Motorola has introduced new wireless headphones Moto Buds Bass – an affordable model with an emphasis on low frequencies, active noise cancellation and support for Hi-Res Audio. The device is equipped with a Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation system, capable of reducing noise by up to 50 dB, as well as three microphones with CrystalTalk AI technology, which minimizes noise and the influence of wind during conversations.

Characteristics of Moto Buds Bass

The Moto Buds Bass are based on 12.4 mm dynamic drivers that provide intense bass sound. The headphone case is protected from moisture and splashes, which makes them convenient for use outdoors or during workouts. The user can independently adjust the level of noise cancellation or enable transparent mode to listen to external sounds.

The headphones work for up to nine hours without ANC activated and about six hours with noise cancellation turned on. Including the case, the total autonomy reaches approximately 43 hours, and fast charging allows you to get up to two hours of operation after just ten minutes of connection.

Management and settings are carried out through the Moto Buds application, which allows you to change modes, adjust noise cancellation and adapt the control to the user. To work, you need a smartphone with Android 12 or later version of the system.

Colors and prices

Moto Buds Bass are available in three colors developed in collaboration with Pantone – Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel and Posy Green. In Europe, the novelty is priced at 59 euros. With it, Motorola continues to expand its lineup of devices, having previously introduced the Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) with the Dimensity 6300 chip, the ultra-thin Edge 70 for 800 euros, and the Moto G67 Power with a 7,000 mAh battery.