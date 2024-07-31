More than ten Xiaomi smartphones will stop being updated31.07.24
Xiaomi has updated the list of devices for which support has ended (End Of Support List), adding several new models.
The following smartphones made it to the list: Mi 10S, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 8 and POCO M3 Pro 5G.
These devices will no longer receive major operating system updates or monthly security patches. These smartphone models were introduced between 2020 and 2021 and initially came with the Android 10 or Android 11 operating system.
