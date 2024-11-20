Monobank is giving away cat skins and cards in honor of the release of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Today, the official release of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World took place, and this moment did not go unnoticed even outside the gaming community. Some Ukrainian companies, including monobank, have prepared pleasant surprises for fans of the game.

The Ukrainian neobank monobank, without prior announcements, began distributing exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R.-themed skins. As users of gaming communities report, you can receive a gift by making any purchase on platforms such as Steam, Xbox, MS Store, Epic Games or GOG. In this case, the transaction amount can be minimal, for example, starting from 2 hryvnias. Also, account replenishment on the above services is taken into account.

The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be available in Ukraine today at 18:00 for Xbox Series and PC. Xbox users can pre-download the game.

In addition, the project was already a hit on release day. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 took first place in sales on Steam, overtaking even Steam Deck, which had held the lead for the past few days.



Також два тижні тому студія GSC Game World опублікувала фінальні системні вимоги для S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, але розробники продовжують доопрацьовувати проект, незважаючи на оголошення про те, що гра досягла стадії золота. Нещодавно були представлені уточнені та більш деталізовані системні вимоги у чотирьох різних конфігураціях.

One of the key changes is the disk space requirement, with 160 GB of free space required to install the game. It is also recommended to have at least 16 GB of RAM, reflecting the need for high performance for a quality gaming experience. Installing the game on an SSD will be optimal, which will provide faster loading and improved interaction.

GSC Game World noted that despite the technological sophistication of Stalker 2, the updated system requirements indicate significant progress in optimization, making the game accessible to a wider range of users.

System requirements for the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Low graphics settings, 1080p, 30 fps

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;

processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) or Intel Arc A750;

RAM: 16 GB;

SSD space: ~160 GB.

Medium graphics settings, 1080p, 60 fps

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;

processor: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, RTX 4060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT;

RAM: 16 GB;

SSD space: ~160 GB.

High graphics settings, 1440p, 60 fps

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;

processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT;

RAM: 32 GB;

SSD space: ~160 GB.

Epic graphics settings, 2160p, 60+ fps