Money in esports is growing by 18% annually. By 2030, the amount will exceed $5 billion30.11.24
Esports continues to grow rapidly, and according to a recent report by Arizton, its market will grow every year. The global esports market is expected to reach over $5 billion in the next five years. This growth is driven by a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.48%, making esports one of the fastest-growing and most profitable industries.
In comparison, giants such as the American football industry are showing an average annual growth rate of only about 6.9%, and the global music market is expected to grow by 7.8% by 2029. The esports market is currently estimated at around $2 billion, which highlights the huge potential and attractiveness of this area for investors and developers.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the first Olympic Games for eSports will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025, as part of a 12-year partnership with the country’s Olympic Committee. The host city, venues and dates for the events, as well as the specific games and qualification process for each discipline, have yet to be determined. The IOC says that international federations and national Olympic committees that are already involved in the digitalization of their sport and eSports in general will be the first partners for the event.
For the first Olympic Games for eSports, the IOC is taking a similar approach to last year’s event, which featured players competing in games such as Gran Turismo, Fortnite, Just Dance, Zwift and more. The IOC is also looking to attract other popular esports disciplines, with talks underway with publishers of Rocket League, Street Fighter and League of Legends. An esports Olympic Games could be held every two years, and South Korea and the United States are already in talks to host future games.
The IOC has debated for years whether to host an official esports event under its banner, and has finally decided to do so. However, the choice of Saudi Arabia to host the first esports Olympic Games has been controversial, given the country’s human rights record. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in esports and gaming companies, hosting esports world championships with large prize pools, and seeking to boost its image through sporting and other public events.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Money in esports is growing by 18% annually. By 2030, the amount will exceed $5 billion cybersport financials statistics
Esports continues to grow rapidly, and according to a recent report by Arizton, its market will grow every year. The global esports market is expected to reach over $5 billion within the next five years.
Xiaomi to launch its 3nm chip in 2025 to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek processor smartphone
Xiaomi’s first 3nm chip is expected to debut in one of its flagship smartphones, possibly the Xiaomi 16
Money in esports is growing by 18% annually. By 2030, the amount will exceed $5 billion
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Bluetooth headphones with HarmonyOS NEXT have improved noise cancellation
Renault launches E-Tech T electric truck with 600 km range
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 collects data Ukrainian for army centers – another fake by russians
Physical SIM cards will be removed from iPhones in 2025
Cyberpunk 2077 game has been purchased 30 million times, 5 million in the last year
No way to make money on your own: US to pay Intel $7.9 billion grant
Google will detect low-quality apps in the Play Store