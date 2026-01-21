Mobile apps are downloaded less, but people spend more and more money on them

In 2025, the number of mobile app downloads from Google Play and Apple App Store has decreased for 5 consecutive years. Last year, 106.9 billion apps and games were installed from the stores — 2.7% less than a year earlier. At the same time, user spending, on the contrary, increased, reports TechCrunch with reference to the Appfigures report.

Spending on apps and games increased by more than 20%

At the end of the year, users spent $155.8 billion on mobile apps and games — 21.6% more than in 2024. Developers are increasingly actively encouraging in-app purchases and subscriptions, despite a steady decline in the total number of downloads.

Games are losing their status as a major revenue source

Appfigures analysis shows that mobile games are gradually ceasing to be the main revenue driver. In 2025, users spent $72.2 billion on games, which is 46% of all spending on mobile platforms. At the same time, spending on non-game applications reached $82.6 billion. While game revenues grew by 10% compared to the previous year, the application segment showed a much higher growth of 33.9%.

Downloads continue to decline after the peak of the pandemic

The decline in installs continues for the fifth consecutive year after peaking in 2020, when around 135 billion games and apps were downloaded amid the pandemic. In 2025, this figure decreased to 106.9 billion. At the same time, games accounted for only 39.4 billion downloads – 8.6% less than in 2024. Non-game applications remained almost at their previous level, showing only a slight increase of 1.1%.