 

Mobile apps are downloaded less, but people spend more and more money on them

21.01.26

mobile apps smartphone

 

In 2025, the number of mobile app downloads from Google Play and Apple App Store has decreased for 5 consecutive years. Last year, 106.9 billion apps and games were installed from the stores — 2.7% less than a year earlier. At the same time, user spending, on the contrary, increased, reports TechCrunch with reference to the Appfigures report.

 

Spending on apps and games increased by more than 20%

 

At the end of the year, users spent $155.8 billion on mobile apps and games — 21.6% more than in 2024. Developers are increasingly actively encouraging in-app purchases and subscriptions, despite a steady decline in the total number of downloads.

 

Games are losing their status as a major revenue source

 

Appfigures analysis shows that mobile games are gradually ceasing to be the main revenue driver. In 2025, users spent $72.2 billion on games, which is 46% of all spending on mobile platforms. At the same time, spending on non-game applications reached $82.6 billion. While game revenues grew by 10% compared to the previous year, the application segment showed a much higher growth of 33.9%.

 

Downloads continue to decline after the peak of the pandemic

 

The decline in installs continues for the fifth consecutive year after peaking in 2020, when around 135 billion games and apps were downloaded amid the pandemic. In 2025, this figure decreased to 106.9 billion. At the same time, games accounted for only 39.4 billion downloads – 8.6% less than in 2024. Non-game applications remained almost at their previous level, showing only a slight increase of 1.1%.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
404
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
8
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
21.01.26 | 07.30
Mobile apps are downloaded less, but people spend more and more money on them  
mobile apps smartphone

In 2025, the number of mobile app downloads from Google Play and Apple App Store has decreased for 5 consecutive years

20.01.26 | 18.37
ChatGPT Translate supports translation in over 50 languages   
ChatGPT Plus

OpenAI quietly launched a new translation tool called ChatGPT Translate. It supports over 50 languages ​​and offers AI-driven prompt customization.