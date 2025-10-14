Microsofts stop support for Windows 10

On October 14, 2025, Microsoft Corporation will finally end official support for the Windows 10 operating system, which was released in 2015.

The company announced this decision in advance and in recent years has actively encouraged users to switch to Windows 11. For this purpose, full-screen messages even appeared with a proposal to purchase a new computer or upgrade the system.

Despite Microsoft’s efforts, Windows 10 remains one of the most common operating systems in the world. The reason is simple – millions of computers still do not meet the technical requirements of the latest Windows 11. In addition, many users deliberately refuse to upgrade, not wanting to change their usual work environment or spend money on new equipment.

According to StatCounter, only in July 2025, Windows 11 first overtook Windows 10 in terms of the number of users. However, already in August, the “top ten” partially regained its positions. Interestingly, interest in Windows 7, which is almost 16 years old, has also increased.

Microsoft recognizes that Windows 10 still has a wide user base, and is trying to take into account the position of regulators and consumer organizations. Therefore, for residents of the European Economic Area, the company will continue to provide free security updates for one more year – until October 2026.

At the same time, other developers also continue partial support. In particular, NVIDIA promises to release Game Ready drivers for Windows 10 by the end of 2026. Updates with new features for Microsoft 365 (Office) will stop being released in August 2026.