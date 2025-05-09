Microsoft adds new Copilot+ features to Windows 1109.05.25
Microsoft has introduced new features for Windows 11 and the Copilot+ device line. One of the central innovations will be the integration of an AI agent into the operating system. It will allow you to control settings using ordinary language. For example, the user will be able to say: “The mouse cursor is too small,” and the system will automatically suggest the required parameter. If desired, the agent will be able not only to find the necessary sections, but also to make changes independently.
The update will receive the Click To Do function. With its help, you can launch tools such as Reading Coach or Immersive Reader, interact with Microsoft Teams, and also transfer data from the screen directly to Excel. The Ask Copilot function will allow you to create Word drafts based on text or images displayed on the screen.
Artificial intelligence continues to be introduced into Windows search and the Microsoft Store. Applications can now be searched for and installed directly from the search bar, and a block of personal recommendations will appear in the store. Copilot will help you get information about apps in the Store, and apps with AI capabilities will be highlighted with special labels.
The updates will also affect built-in apps. The Photos app will get a relight feature to add up to three light sources when editing images. Paint will get support for selecting objects and creating stickers based on text descriptions. The Snipping Tool will get automatic cropping, text extraction, and a color picker.
In addition, Notepad will get an AI write feature for text generation, as well as support for formatting and automatic creation of a summary. A number of new features will be available exclusively on Copilot+ devices, the first of which will be models with Snapdragon processors. Later they will appear on devices with Intel and AMD chips. According to Microsoft, the company strives to make Windows the most personalized and productive platform possible through AI and new hardware solutions.
