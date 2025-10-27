Microsoft add new virtual assistant, Mico, a successor to Mr. Paperclip

Microsoft unveiled Mico, a new virtual character designed for Copilot’s voice mode. The development is being presented as a modern interpretation of the well-known Clippy assistant from Microsoft Office. The character reacts to the user’s statements in real time, displaying emotions through facial expressions and animation.

As Jacob Andreu, vice president of Microsoft AI, Product and Development, noted, Mico’s main goal is to make interactions with Copilot more natural. He explained that technology should fade into the background, and the user should interact with a “small, shining object” with which they can form an emotional connection.

Currently, Mico is only available in the US; animation is activated automatically when interacting with voice. The assistant relies on an updated memory system that can retain information about the user and their tasks, providing contextual support for future interactions.

Microsoft is also introducing Learn Live, a mode in which Mico acts as an interactive tutor. The character helps explain educational topics using visual cues and a virtual whiteboard. The company is primarily targeting this feature at students and language learners.

Why Microsoft Needs a New Assistant

The launch of Mico is part of a broader strategy to create a recognizable “personality” for Copilot. Microsoft AI Director Mustafa Suleiman previously announced that the assistant would have consistent features and even its own virtual room.

The new character also appeared in Microsoft’s advertising campaign positioning Windows 11 as an operating system you can talk to. The company hopes Mico will help users more easily adapt to interacting with artificial intelligence, although it acknowledges that convincing people that talking to a computer is natural will be a challenge.

Andreu noted that Mico contains an Easter egg reminiscent of Clippy. Tapping the character repeatedly and quickly triggers a special reaction—a kind of “hello” from the past.

Previously, Microsoft tested an experimental feature called Copilot Portraits, which allows users to choose animated faces for Copilot, expanding the virtual assistant’s personalization options.