Microsoft add new virtual assistant, Mico, a successor to Mr. Paperclip27.10.25
Microsoft unveiled Mico, a new virtual character designed for Copilot’s voice mode. The development is being presented as a modern interpretation of the well-known Clippy assistant from Microsoft Office. The character reacts to the user’s statements in real time, displaying emotions through facial expressions and animation.
As Jacob Andreu, vice president of Microsoft AI, Product and Development, noted, Mico’s main goal is to make interactions with Copilot more natural. He explained that technology should fade into the background, and the user should interact with a “small, shining object” with which they can form an emotional connection.
Currently, Mico is only available in the US; animation is activated automatically when interacting with voice. The assistant relies on an updated memory system that can retain information about the user and their tasks, providing contextual support for future interactions.
Microsoft is also introducing Learn Live, a mode in which Mico acts as an interactive tutor. The character helps explain educational topics using visual cues and a virtual whiteboard. The company is primarily targeting this feature at students and language learners.
Why Microsoft Needs a New Assistant
The launch of Mico is part of a broader strategy to create a recognizable “personality” for Copilot. Microsoft AI Director Mustafa Suleiman previously announced that the assistant would have consistent features and even its own virtual room.
The new character also appeared in Microsoft’s advertising campaign positioning Windows 11 as an operating system you can talk to. The company hopes Mico will help users more easily adapt to interacting with artificial intelligence, although it acknowledges that convincing people that talking to a computer is natural will be a challenge.
Andreu noted that Mico contains an Easter egg reminiscent of Clippy. Tapping the character repeatedly and quickly triggers a special reaction—a kind of “hello” from the past.
Previously, Microsoft tested an experimental feature called Copilot Portraits, which allows users to choose animated faces for Copilot, expanding the virtual assistant’s personalization options.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Microsoft add new virtual assistant, Mico, a successor to Mr. Paperclip Microsoft voice assistant
The launch of Mico is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to create a recognizable “personality” for Copilot.
JEDEC developed new SOCAMM2 RAM standard: LPDDR5X with 9.6 Gbps per pin development ram
JEDEC has announced the final stage of development of the JESD328 specification, better known as SOCAMM2 (Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module)
183 million email addresses hacked – change your passwords
AI increase buyers inequality with individual prices generation
Incarcerated hacker Anonymous hacked prison system and cut off prisoners’ sentences
ChatGPT’s popularity don’t grow anymore
LG has released new record-breaking large smart TV, now with a diagonal of 136 inches
Gemini AI in Google Sheets can now work with multiple data sets
40% of new games on Steam didn’t earn $100