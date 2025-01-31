Microsoft achieve record income from games – mostly from Playstation owners31.01.25
In December 2024, Microsoft became the leading publisher of games on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. User spending on the company’s projects amounted to $ 465 million. This amount is largely due to Microsoft’s policy of releasing games on the maximum number of platforms, which led to the fact that the largest share of the costs fell on PlayStation owners. This is reported by VGC.
According to the Ampere report, one of the most notable Microsoft games in December was Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the main income was brought by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This game, released in November, managed to attract more than 38 million unique users. According to the study, 64% of all funds spent on Microsoft projects fell on the PlayStation audience.
The company significantly bypassed its closest competitor. Publisher EA, which received $ 366 million in December, lost almost $ 100 million to Microsoft. The biggest contributor to Electronic Arts’ financial results was sports simulator EA Sports FC 25.
The Ampere report also includes data on player activity during the holiday season. On Christmas Day, users spent 30 million hours playing Fortnite, playing an average of 2.3 hours. Call of Duty was played for 20 million hours on the same day. During the same period, Marvel Rivals attracted 29 million active users, and Path of Exile 2 brought in $148 million in revenue.
