Microlino Spider – Isetta reincarnation in convertible body and a luxury interior

At the Brussels Motor Show 2025, Micro Mobility System presented a new version of the Microlino electric car – Spider. This compact city car has become an open model with a reinforced body, making it an excellent choice for trips to warm regions.

Spider is a two-seater vehicle with a number of original solutions:

No side doors for easy access.

Reinforced safety bar at the rear, providing additional protection.

Optional tarpaulin, allowing you to close the roof when needed.

Wood inserts on the steering wheel and paint that changes shade depending on the lighting add style and uniqueness.

The Microlino Spider is aimed at the European market, but could find popularity in the US, where demand for environmentally friendly vehicles for transportation in prestigious areas is growing.

Along with the new model, the Microlino Custom program was announced, which allows buyers to create their own version of the car through an online configurator running on the Unreal Engine.

Configurator features:

Customize the interior and interior color.

Choose battery capacity depending on possible use.

Personalize interior design elements.

The configurator shows changes in real time, allowing buyers to see what their future car will look like. The updates emphasize Micro Mobility System’s desire to offer an individual approach and expand personalization options for its customers.