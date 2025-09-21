Mausware Finger Maus doesn’t need surface21.09.25
Startup Mausware introduced Finger Maus – a miniature computer mouse that can be attached to the finger and used without a surface. The device is designed as an alternative to touchpads and classic mice.
The project started back in 2020, and in the near future the team intends to launch a campaign on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. According to the developers, the device can be especially useful for elderly users or people with motor impairments. The principle is simple: instead of moving the mouse on the table, Finger Maus is fixed on the finger, and the cursor is controlled by hand movements.
The Finger Maus Ultra model weighs only 25 grams and works without a mat or any other surface. The case has protrusions for pressing the left and right buttons, as well as for scrolling. There is a USB-C port for charging and a transparent sensor window at the bottom. Firmware updates are also supported. The demo video also shows another version – the Finger Maus Classico, which has a rounded shape and a hinge that allows you to change the angle of the case.
The developers also emphasize the environmental friendliness of the device. The mouse is printed on a 3D printer from biodegradable plant resin and uses 80% less plastic than standard models. Depending on the material, the weight varies from 20 to 25 g.
The release date is still uncertain – the launch was initially planned for August. The Mausware website has already published specifications and photos of prototypes. However, whether Finger Maus will become a real alternative to the usual wireless mice in 2025 will be shown by practice: history knows many “revolutionary” gadgets that never found an audience.
