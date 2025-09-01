Marshall Bromley 750 – hefty Bluetooth speaker weighing 24 kg with battery life of 40 hours01.09.25
British brand Marshall, known for its guitar amplifiers and acoustics, has introduced the Bromley 750 portable speaker – the company’s first model created specifically for parties and large-scale events.
Marshall Bromley 750 has retained its signature vintage style, but has received modern equipment: 360-degree True Stereophonic sound, two 10″ subwoofers, four tweeters and two 5.25″ midrange with a power of 50 watts each. The total output power reaches 750 watts.
The removable battery provides up to 40 hours of battery life, and built-in handles and wheels allow you to transport the speaker like a suitcase. The device is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard.
The Bromley 750 features XLR and ¼″ inputs for microphones and instruments, Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast, USB-C, and AUX. It also features LED lighting with three modes, two of which sync with the music. There’s also a tone control with Dynamic, Voice, and Loud modes.
The device measures 652×413×355 mm, and weighs 24 kg. The speaker is now available for pre-order at $1,299 / €999 / £899, with sales set to begin on September 30, 2025.
