Manli GeForce RTX 5080 introduced a video card with voice control

Manli has introduced a non-standard version of the RTX 5080 graphics card, which stands out among its competitors with two unique features.

The model is called the GeForce RTX 5080 Gallardo (Racing) and is equipped with special blades that automatically open when the temperature rises. This improves ventilation and increases cooling efficiency during operation.

Another feature is the voice control system for RGB lighting. The graphics card has a built-in microphone that recognizes the Hello, Gallardo command and allows you to change the color scheme or turn off the lighting.

A similar solution is available for the older model, the RTX 5090 Gallardo.

Nvidia has released a new driver for the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards, along with an update to the Nvidia App. This universal tool now brings together all the settings and features that were previously available through GeForce Experience. The main focus of the update is on new graphics cards and DLSS 4 technology, but unexpectedly another frame generation method called Smooth Motion has been added.

In the Nvidia App graphics settings section, the ability to control DLSS parameters directly through the driver has appeared. Now users can switch the image processing model from the classic CNN to the more modern Transformer architecture, as well as enable Multi Frame Generation instead of the standard frame generation method.

To update the DLSS, Ray Reconstruction and Frame Generation parameters, you must first activate these technologies in the game, then go to the Nvidia App, select the desired application and apply the DLSS Override mode in the application settings. In the list of presets, you should select option J to use the DLSS model based on Transformer algorithms.

The new Transformer architecture is available on GeForce RTX graphics cards, but Multi Frame Generation technology works exclusively on RTX 50 series models. This frame generation method can be enabled in 75 games from the official Nvidia list.

An unexpected innovation was Smooth Motion, which adds intermediate frames in games that do not support DLSS. In essence, this is an alternative frame generation method, similar to AMD Fluid Motion Frames, but available only on GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards.

In addition, new features have been added to the Nvidia Broadcast program, which is downloaded via the Nvidia App: improved microphone audio processing and additional background effects for streamers.