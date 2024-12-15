Mafia: The Old Country will be released in the 2025. A new trailer has been released15.12.24
At The Game Awards 2024, Hangar 13 and 2K Games released a trailer for a new game in the cult Mafia series called Mafia: The Old Country.
The events of the new part will take players to Sicily at the beginning of the 20th century, during the formation of the Italian mafia. The main character will be the young ambitious Enzo Favara, who joins the ranks of the Torissi mafia family.
The trailer showed the rite of initiation of Enzo into the criminal organization, setting the tone for a dark and atmospheric story dedicated to the growth of the criminal world and the struggle for power. Players will have to learn how to use weapons, master the intricacies of mafia life and avoid unnecessary dangers.
Mafia: The Old Country promises to be a deep dive into the era of the emergence of organized crime with an emphasis on traditions, intrigue and difficult moral choices.
Mafia is a series of games developed by 2K Czech, Massive Bear Studios and Hangar 13 and published by 2K Games. The games in the series are made in the genre of third-person shooter.
The story in Mafia begins in 1930 in the fictional American city of Lost Heaven, reminiscent of New York and Chicago. The plot is presented in the form of a story from the perspective of the main character during their meeting with a detective in 1938. The player takes on the role of taxi driver Thomas Angelo, unexpectedly for himself a novice career in organized crime, as a driver for the criminal syndicate of Don Salieri. He continues to rise in rank, fighting the clan of Don Morello. Eventually, the hero becomes disillusioned with the life of a criminal and meets with a detective to surrender Salieri’s organization. The game is presented as a story of Angelo who begins to remember where it all began.
Aston Martin Valhalla – PHEV-суперкар потужністю 1079 к.с. розганяється 0-100 км/рік за 2,5 секунди car
Виробництво Aston Martin Valhalla обмежено 999 примірниками, старт заплановано на другий квартал 2025 року. Вартість моделі поки що не розкрита.
