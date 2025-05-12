Mafia: The Old Country system requirements revealed12.05.25
Publisher 2K Games and studio Hangar 13 have unveiled the first gameplay trailer for the crime action game Mafia: The Old Country and announced the release date at the same time. The game will be released on August 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Pre-orders are already open on all platforms.
The developers showed fragments of the gameplay, emphasizing the graphics, atmosphere and style of the project. Judging by the presented video, Mafia: The Old Country is betting on high visual fidelity and detail of the environment, which also affects the system requirements.
To run the game on minimum settings, PC users will need a graphics card not lower than the GeForce RTX 2070, 16 GB of RAM and 55 GB of free space on the SSD. However, for a comfortable game, the developers recommend 32 GB of RAM, which makes the system requirements noticeably higher than the average level.
Mafia: The Old Country Minimum System Requirements (1080p, Medium Settings)
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- RAM: 16 GB
- DirectX: 12
- Disk Space: 55 GB SSD
Recommended (1440p, High settings):
-
-
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- RAM: 32 GB
- DirectX: 12
- Disk space: 55 GB SSD.
-
