M-TAC gear spotted in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6, which topped the Steam charts for October’s highest-grossing releases, received an interesting update: gear from the Ukrainian brand M-TAC.

The developers at Battlefield Studios have added gear from a company specializing in military and tactical clothing to the shooter. The Support class received the most new items, allowing its soldiers to more effectively assist their allies thanks to an expanded range of medical equipment.

M-TAC Equipment List in Battlefield 6

CLS Elite Medical Bag, designed for combat medics and adapted for the MARCH system;

Admin X-Large Elite Pouch for convenient storage of personal items;

Sturm X-Large Elite Gen.II Backpack — a solution for short, autonomous field missions;

Elite, Large Elite, and Elite Rip-Off Horizontal Medical Pouches Gen. II, essential for first aid;

Elastic MOLLE tourniquet pouch Gen. III, suitable for attaching a C-A-T tourniquet or similar.

As M-TAC notes on its Facebook page, all equipment images in the game are reproduced as accurately as possible based on real-world samples and in-game screenshots.

Furthermore, EA recently made several changes to the game’s appearance: the Wicked Grin skin was removed due to its overly bright colors, which clashed with the realistic Battlefield style. A similar story happened with the System Override skin, which the developers toned down following player feedback.

Battlefield 6’s popularity continues to grow: it ranked third on Steam’s list of most popular titles, reaching a peak online audience of 747,000 concurrent players, and became the highest-grossing release of October.

According to analytics company GameDiscoverCo, the financial results of games:

Battlefield 6 (October 10) — $424.9 million ARC Raiders (October 30) — $55.3 million Digimon Story Time Stranger (October 2) — $37.9 million Escape from Duckov (October 16) — $20.4 million Dispatch (October 22) — $20.3 million RV There Yet? (October 21) — $10.8 million Fellowship (October 16) — $10.7 million Little Nightmares 3 (October 9) — $10.3 million Jurassic World Evolution 3 (October 21) — $10.2 million The Outer Worlds 2 (October 29) — $9 million

This marks the first time a Ukrainian tactical gear brand has officially appeared in one of the world’s most popular games.