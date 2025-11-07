M-TAC gear spotted in Battlefield 607.11.25
Battlefield 6, which topped the Steam charts for October’s highest-grossing releases, received an interesting update: gear from the Ukrainian brand M-TAC.
The developers at Battlefield Studios have added gear from a company specializing in military and tactical clothing to the shooter. The Support class received the most new items, allowing its soldiers to more effectively assist their allies thanks to an expanded range of medical equipment.
M-TAC Equipment List in Battlefield 6
- CLS Elite Medical Bag, designed for combat medics and adapted for the MARCH system;
- Admin X-Large Elite Pouch for convenient storage of personal items;
- Sturm X-Large Elite Gen.II Backpack — a solution for short, autonomous field missions;
- Elite, Large Elite, and Elite Rip-Off Horizontal Medical Pouches Gen. II, essential for first aid;
- Elastic MOLLE tourniquet pouch Gen. III, suitable for attaching a C-A-T tourniquet or similar.
As M-TAC notes on its Facebook page, all equipment images in the game are reproduced as accurately as possible based on real-world samples and in-game screenshots.
Furthermore, EA recently made several changes to the game’s appearance: the Wicked Grin skin was removed due to its overly bright colors, which clashed with the realistic Battlefield style. A similar story happened with the System Override skin, which the developers toned down following player feedback.
Battlefield 6’s popularity continues to grow: it ranked third on Steam’s list of most popular titles, reaching a peak online audience of 747,000 concurrent players, and became the highest-grossing release of October.
According to analytics company GameDiscoverCo, the financial results of games:
- Battlefield 6 (October 10) — $424.9 million
- ARC Raiders (October 30) — $55.3 million
- Digimon Story Time Stranger (October 2) — $37.9 million
- Escape from Duckov (October 16) — $20.4 million
- Dispatch (October 22) — $20.3 million
- RV There Yet? (October 21) — $10.8 million
- Fellowship (October 16) — $10.7 million
- Little Nightmares 3 (October 9) — $10.3 million
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (October 21) — $10.2 million
- The Outer Worlds 2 (October 29) — $9 million
This marks the first time a Ukrainian tactical gear brand has officially appeared in one of the world’s most popular games.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra comparison: Who is more powerful?
A real competition has traditionally unfolded between the flagship smartphones of Apple and Samsung. Both have high-quality screens, powerful processors and a set of camera modules for a variety of scenarios. Let’s talk about the main features of the fierce competitors
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
M-TAC gear spotted in Battlefield 6 events in Ukraine games
Battlefield 6, which topped Steam’s October ranking of the highest-grossing releases, received an interesting update: gear from the Ukrainian brand M-TAC has appeared in the game.
Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200 Motorola smartphone
The Moto G 2026 features a 6.7-inch IPS display with 720p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
M-TAC gear spotted in Battlefield 6
Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200
Apple plans to release a budget MacBook in 2026
Another deal worth billions. OpenAI has struck a deal with Amazon
Microsoft lacks power to power all its AI systems
The Verkhovna Rada supported a bill that would increase internet speeds in Ukraine.
Moto G 67 Power – rugged smartphone with a larger battery
Google Translate will get fast and accurate modes
Sapphire launches its first Edge AI mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI 300
Bigme HiBreak S smartphone with E Ink screen costs $280
Google Maps will get a battery saving mode
US gov wants to ban TP-Link due to connection with China government
Google Chrome browser will blocked sites without HTTPS