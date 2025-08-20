Lucid Gravity X – an electric SUV concept with a range of 724 km and sports car dynamics

Lucid has unveiled a concept electric vehicle for active recreation enthusiasts, the Gravity X. The company says the new model takes the family electric crossover to the next level: a seven-seat cabin, extended range, and sports car-like performance.

The Lucid Gravity X builds on the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, which offers an EPA-estimated range of 450 miles (724 km), all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of 3.4 seconds. The X version features a revised body and suspension, increased ground clearance, and off-road features.

Lucid Gravity X Equipment

off-road tires,

protective metal plates,

tow hooks,

integrated luggage box with LED lighting,

additional lighting equipment.

The design features a unique Astral Drift Satin color and topographical patterns on the hood. Inside, there are premium leather seats, a micro-suede steering wheel, and floor mats designed for harsh environments.

Lucid describes the Gravity X as a “bold electric exploration concept,” emphasizing its off-road readiness.

While the Lucid Gravity X is still just a concept, it demonstrates the company’s plans to expand its lineup into off-road modifications and enter direct competition with the Rivian R1S California Dune Edition and R1T pickup truck.