Lucid Gravity X – an electric SUV concept with a range of 724 km and sports car dynamics20.08.25
Lucid has unveiled a concept electric vehicle for active recreation enthusiasts, the Gravity X. The company says the new model takes the family electric crossover to the next level: a seven-seat cabin, extended range, and sports car-like performance.
The Lucid Gravity X builds on the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, which offers an EPA-estimated range of 450 miles (724 km), all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of 3.4 seconds. The X version features a revised body and suspension, increased ground clearance, and off-road features.
Lucid Gravity X Equipment
- off-road tires,
- protective metal plates,
- tow hooks,
- integrated luggage box with LED lighting,
- additional lighting equipment.
The design features a unique Astral Drift Satin color and topographical patterns on the hood. Inside, there are premium leather seats, a micro-suede steering wheel, and floor mats designed for harsh environments.
Lucid describes the Gravity X as a “bold electric exploration concept,” emphasizing its off-road readiness.
While the Lucid Gravity X is still just a concept, it demonstrates the company’s plans to expand its lineup into off-road modifications and enter direct competition with the Rivian R1S California Dune Edition and R1T pickup truck.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Lucid Gravity X – an electric SUV concept with a range of 724 km and sports car dynamics electric transport
The Lucid Gravity X is based on the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, which offers a range of up to 724 km according to the EPA
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE – cheaper version of flagship headphones Bluetooth earphones Samsung
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Buds 3 FE headphones, which are positioned as a more affordable model in the line
Lucid Gravity X – an electric SUV concept with a range of 724 km and sports car dynamics
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE – cheaper version of flagship headphones
Grammarly launches 8 new AI assistants
Donald Trump wants to raise chip import tariffs to 300%
Toyota Prius PHEV on ethanol reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 90%
Samsung Odyssey G6 – 500Hz OLED gaming monitor
Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence
The social network Threads already has 400 million active users
19 Samsung devices that will receive 7 years of Android updates
Sony has finally left russia
Volkswagen add subscription for horsepower in electric cars
Ajax has released surveillance cameras with white light illumination
Kyivstar listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange