LG UltraGear GX9 gaming monitor with 45″ flexible screen has 5K resolution03.01.25
LG will introduce the new LG 45GX990A monitor at CES 2025, which is called “the world’s first 5K2K gaming monitor with a flexible screen”. . The main feature of the screen. is its ability to transform from flat to curved (900R) in seconds.
The monitor uses WOLED technology, which provides high brightness, deep blacks, rich shades and low blue light levels, which reduces eye strain. Additionally, the model is equipped with an Anti-Glare &
The response speed is only 0.03 ms, and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro guarantees a smooth picture without tearing.
The monitor design is made in a frameless body format on four sides, and there are also modes for different game genres – FPS, RPG, MOBA and racing.
The LG 45GX990A runs on the WebOS platform, offering multimedia features. Ports include DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with support for fast charging up to 90W.
