LG UltraGear G8 – 4K monitor with 165 Hz and HDR10
LG has introduced the new UltraGear G8 37G800A-B gaming monitor. The device is equipped with a curved VA display with a diagonal of 36.5 inches, a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels (4K UHD) and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The monitor is offered on Amazon US for $ 800.
The screen has a curvature radius of 1000R, a response time of 1 ms GtG, covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space and is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard with a brightness of up to 600 nits. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies are supported, which provide synchronization of the refresh rate for smoother image transmission. Gaming features include Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer and on-screen crosshair.
The LG UltraGear G8 37G800A-B monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with support for data transfer and charging up to 65W, two USB-A 3.0, USB upstream and 4-pin audio output with microphone support. Built-in speakers and a height, tilt and swivel design are complemented by the possibility of mounting according to the VESA 100×100 standard, and the rear panel has RGB Unity Hexagon backlighting.
Additional features include Reader Mode, Flicker Safe technology, Smart Energy Saving, HDR Effect, factory calibration, HDR10 support, FPS counter and customizable hot keys. The monitor is designed for users who value color accuracy, fast response speed and advanced customization options for gaming and multimedia tasks.
